Cowboys' Micah Parsons fires shots at Jalen Hurts' Eagles as franchise gets dismantled by 49ers

Micah Parsons is not waiting until next week to attack the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Sunday, the NFC's best team lost for just the second time in 2023 against the visiting San Francisco 49ers, but unlike the nail-biter at the New York Jets, it was a rout(42-19).

Jalen Hurts had just two touchdowns all night long (one tush push and one pass to DeVonta Smith), as the defense could not stop Brock Purdy from throwing and handing off fur touchdowns everywhere. And the linebaker had some stern words for his primary target for next week:

"Not fun when the rabbit got the gun huh?"

Micah Parsons reacts to Dak Prescott waking up Cowboys defense during defeat of Seahawks

The Dallas Cowboys are currently on rest mode after playing two consecutive Thursday games. But the last one was not easy.

Against the Seattle Seahawks, America's Team fell behind thanks to touchdowns by DK Metcalf and Geno Smith, and they did not reclaim the lead until late into the fourth quarter. But when they did, they never looked back, with the defense forcing the former New York Jet to ground the ball on the last drive. The Cowboys eventually won the game 41-35.

And if Micah Parsons is to be believed, quarterback Dak Prescott was responsible for waking up the defense, recalling him saying:

"Turn the eff up. Y’all get a motherf——’ stop now! It’s y’all’s turn!"

And he had a bold description of his teammate's outburst:

“Damn, that s— made me blush a little bit. That’s my quarterback right there. That’s always exciting, that energy he brings, that fire. He’s at a different pace. This is the type of quarterback that’s going to win us the Super Bowl."

The linebacker was also asked about Smith's description of how Seattle's final down was supposed to go. The play involved leaving the Defensive Rookie of the Year unguarded at the edge, but hoping that running back DeeJay Dallas would impede him in time.

Instead, Parsons blew his way through and forced the incompletion, ending the game. Afterward, he ridiculed the Seahawks' pass protection on that play:

"I think they left a back on me. I mean, that's not a good strategy either."

The Cowboys-Eagles showdown can be watched on NBC starting at 9:20 PM ET.