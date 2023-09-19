Cowboys' Micah Parsons gets honest on Nick Bosa comparisons after 49ers star's $170,000,000 deal

The San Francisco 49ers recently made Nick Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. The $170 million deal likely puts the heat on other NFL teams whose top defenders are looking for a payday.

One of those is Dallas Cowboys standout, Micah Parsons. The 24-year-old will likely be in talks for a contract extension during the offseason.

Parsons, who has a new podcast called "The Edge," spoke about Bosa's new contract. He also spoke about how many fans and analysts are saying it will affect negotiations:

"Congratulations to Nick Bosa on that huge mega-million contract. Way to set a statement for what DPOY's should get, man. Couldn't be more excited for Nick Bosa, I keep telling people, it's not about the contract, it's about what he did last year, what he accomplished.

"He went out there and showed he was the best defensive player and he got paid as the best defensive player."

"I see a lot of people are saying, 'what does this mean for me?' I am not Nick Bosa, I am not in Nick Bosa's shoes I gotta' go out there and earn my own right to say I'm the best defensive player in the league. And, some may say I am.

"But, the humility in me and the fact is I have not won a Defensive Player of the Year yet, I have not been named the top defensive player of the year yet by my peers. So, it's something that I'm going to have to go out and earn.

"Yes, I am talented, I am hungry enough to go get it, but the fact is I have to go get it myself. So, this means nothing in terms of Nick Bosa's contract. I have to go out there and earn that right."

Micah Parsons clearly doesn't feel that he has earned that type of multi-million-dollar contract just yet. As the former NFL defensive rookie of the year has stated, he will need to be crowned the best before he receives a lucrative contract.

Top 5 highest-paid defensive players in the league

Just days before the start of the 2023 NFL season, Nick Bosa agreed to a five-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The deal is worth $170 million with $122.5 million in guaranteed money.

This made him not only the highest-paid player on defense, but also the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

His $34 million per year salary puts him ahead of the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald. Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt is the third highest at $28 million a season.

Defensive Player/ Team Annual Salary Nick Bosa/ San Francisco 49ers $34 million Aaron Donald/ Los Angeles Rams $31.7 million T.J. Watt/ Pittsburgh Steelers $28 million Joey Bosa/ Los Angeles Chargers $27 million Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns $25 million

Nick Bosa's brother, Joey Bosa is the fourth highest paid on defense with an annual salary of $27 million. Cleveland's Myles Garrett rounds out the top five at $25 million a year.

When Micah Parsons receives his contract extension, his level of playing could help him break into the $30 million-a-season bracket.