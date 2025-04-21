Cowboys named "most logical" trade partner for former first-round RB heading into 2025 NFL draft

The Dallas Cowboys recorded an underwhelming 7-10 campaign last year. Apart from finishing 3rd in the NFC East, they failed to qualify for the playoffs. This led to the team firing Mike McCarthy as the head coach after five seasons. Jerry Jones' team then decided to promoted Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new head coach.

Ad

The Cowboys have several key areas on the roster to address during the 2025 NFL Draft. However, according to Pro Football Network analyst Sterling Xie, the team can address its depth problems in the running back department via a draft-day trade.

In a recent article, Sterling Xie pointed out the different veterans up for a potential trade during the 2025 NFL draft. According to him, Dallas could benefit from trading for former first-round RB pick Travis Etienne Jr. Xie pointed out how the Cowboys are the ideal team for Etienne Jr. and his relationship with head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Cowboys would loom as the most logical trade partner on paper," Xie wrote. "Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator when Jacksonville drafted Etienne in 2021. Etienne didn't play at all that season because of a preseason foot injury, but it stands to reason that Schottenheimer would welcome a reunion with the Cowboys lacking a clear lead back."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Travis Etienne Jr. played for the Clemson Tigers during his collegiate career. He had a successful stint, winning one national championship before declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. That is when the Jacksonville Jaguars acquired him with the 25th overall pick.

Etienne signed a four-year rookie contract worth $12.9 million. Last year, the Jaguars picked up his fifth-year option, keeping him with the team for the 2025 season. So far, Etienne has recorded 2,133 yards and 16 TDs rushing in the regular seasons of his NFL career.

Ad

Cowboys predicted to draft this Ohio State running back in Day 2

Jerry Jones' team has been historically known for its rushing game on the field. However, things have not been going well since losing Tony Pollard after the 2023 season. The team has been struggling to come up with the output that they are known for.

In order to address this problem, the running back position will be of key importance for Dallas in the draft. According to analyst Dane Burglar, the franchise will potentially address this problem by drafting Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins. He is projected to be Day 2 pick for the team.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Judkins played for the Buckeyes after two seasons with Ole Miss. Burgler believes that Dallas will utilize their 44th overall pick on him after other top RB prospects like Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton. and TreVeyon Henderson are off the board. Last season, Judkins recorded 1,060 yards and 14 TDs rushing for Ohio State and helped them win the national championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.