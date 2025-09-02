  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Pro Bowl
  • “Cowboys were never told that he’d not play”: Micah Parsons’ agent DavidMulugheta clears the air on LB’s back injury ahead of week 1 opener

“Cowboys were never told that he’d not play”: Micah Parsons’ agent DavidMulugheta clears the air on LB’s back injury ahead of week 1 opener

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Sep 02, 2025 16:57 GMT
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette - Source: Imagn

Micah Parsons’ agent is setting the record straight about his client’s injury. David Mulugheta spoke on the Tuesday edition of “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith to address the rumours circulating that Parsons’ back issues were made up.

Ad
“Micah loves the game too much; he was going to play no matter what. He had a back injury. I know a lot of people like to put the quotations around back injury, but he had a back injury, he was on medicine. Physicians said he had a joint sprain, including Dr. Watkins, who is arguably the best doctor in the country,” Mulugheta said at 0:11.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He adds that his client never used that as an excuse to sit out for the Cowboys.

“The Cowboys were never told that he would not play. He always intended to play football. He was going to be on the field Thursday against the (Philadelphia) Eagles. So I’m not sure exactly why that’s being said about Micah,” added Mulugheta at 0:33.
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Instead of being with “America’s Team” for Thursday Night Football, Parsons could open his season on Sunday at Lambeau Field. He was traded to the Green Bay Packers last week in a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves through the Cowboy fanbase. The Packers open their regular season at home to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

A video surfaced on Monday of Parsons taking part in Green Bay’s practice, moving around and making plays. That raised a lot of red flags with people about the extent of his back injury.

Ad

Parsons didn’t play a single preseason game for Dallas.

Parsons could play on Sunday for the Packers

While he’s not had a lot of time to get acquainted with his new team and system, we could see Micah Parsons on the field this weekend.

Before moving to the Packers, Parsons was prescribed anti-inflammatory medicine to help with his back pain, while also going through physical therapy. Along with that, ESPN reported that the former Defensive Rookie of the Year may get an injection ahead of his team’s matchup with the Lions to help him.

Ad

Sources have said Parsons’ status for that game is uncertain, but his new teammate Rasheed Walker is optimistic he’ll be ready.

“He had a couple reps, but he said he’s going to be more full-go Wednesday and Thursday.”

Parsons and Walker played together at Penn State. The Packers have won their last 13 regular-season openers at Lambeau Field.

About the author
Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Twitter icon

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Joel Lefevre
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications