“Cowboys were never told that he’d not play”: Micah Parsons’ agent DavidMulugheta clears the air on LB’s back injury ahead of week 1 opener

Micah Parsons’ agent is setting the record straight about his client’s injury. David Mulugheta spoke on the Tuesday edition of “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith to address the rumours circulating that Parsons’ back issues were made up.“Micah loves the game too much; he was going to play no matter what. He had a back injury. I know a lot of people like to put the quotations around back injury, but he had a back injury, he was on medicine. Physicians said he had a joint sprain, including Dr. Watkins, who is arguably the best doctor in the country,” Mulugheta said at 0:11.He adds that his client never used that as an excuse to sit out for the Cowboys.“The Cowboys were never told that he would not play. He always intended to play football. He was going to be on the field Thursday against the (Philadelphia) Eagles. So I’m not sure exactly why that’s being said about Micah,” added Mulugheta at 0:33.Instead of being with “America’s Team” for Thursday Night Football, Parsons could open his season on Sunday at Lambeau Field. He was traded to the Green Bay Packers last week in a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves through the Cowboy fanbase. The Packers open their regular season at home to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.A video surfaced on Monday of Parsons taking part in Green Bay’s practice, moving around and making plays. That raised a lot of red flags with people about the extent of his back injury.Parsons didn’t play a single preseason game for Dallas.Parsons could play on Sunday for the PackersWhile he’s not had a lot of time to get acquainted with his new team and system, we could see Micah Parsons on the field this weekend.Before moving to the Packers, Parsons was prescribed anti-inflammatory medicine to help with his back pain, while also going through physical therapy. Along with that, ESPN reported that the former Defensive Rookie of the Year may get an injection ahead of his team’s matchup with the Lions to help him.Sources have said Parsons’ status for that game is uncertain, but his new teammate Rasheed Walker is optimistic he’ll be ready.“He had a couple reps, but he said he’s going to be more full-go Wednesday and Thursday.”Parsons and Walker played together at Penn State. The Packers have won their last 13 regular-season openers at Lambeau Field.