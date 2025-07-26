  • home icon
  "Cowboys have nothing to worry about": Fans react to NFL players facing suspension over Super Bowl ticket controversy

"Cowboys have nothing to worry about": Fans react to NFL players facing suspension over Super Bowl ticket controversy

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Jul 26, 2025
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The Super Bowl LIX showdown took place in February, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Nick Sirianni's team managed to emerge victorious and hoist the Lombardi trophy. As per the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, players in the league can purchase two tickets to these games.

However, this rule prohibits them from reselling these tickets at a higher price. According to reports, around 100 players from the 32 teams in the NFL are now facing fines and possible suspension for the resale of Super Bowl LIX tickets.

"At least 100 players from roughly half of the NFL's 32 teams face fines and possible suspension for allegedly selling their alloted tickets to this year's Super Bowl LIX above face value in violation of league policies, per @DVNJr and @TishaESPN," NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted.
Fans on social media shared their reactions on this situation, trolling some of the players in the process.

"So Cowboys/Bears fans have nothing to worry about," one fan commented.
"Josh Allen sold my family overpriced fake tickets, my daughter is still eating ketchup packets for lunch. Gotta suspend him," another fan wrote.
"BIZARRE BOMBSHELL suspensions would be crazy," this fan stated.
"Will we see the list of players? another fan questioned.
"Greedy mfs. I guess those eight figure contracts aren't enough," this fan commented.
"Why are they given tickets if they are not playing in the game? No wonder it's so impossible for the fans of the teams actually playing in the game to go watch it. The Super Bowl is too iconic to turn it into a commercial party it has been. Get the fans in the game," one fan said.
According to sources that spoke with the Associated Press, these players are going to be fined one and a half times of more of what they paid to get these tickets. Furthermore, they will be banned from purchasing tickets for the next two Super Bowl unless their team participates.

Sabrina Perel opens up about strengthening of mandatory compliance training ahead of Super Bowl LX

After the situation came to light, NFL Head of Compliance Sabrina Perel released a memo talking about the investigation.

She highlighted that they will be increasing the protective measure to ensure that no such incident takes place again.

"In advance of Super Bowl LX, we will be enhancing the mandatory compliance training regarding the Policy for all League personnel, which will emphasize the specific requirements of the policy and the broader princple that no one should profit personally from their NFL affiliation at the expense of our fans."

Perel also stated that they are increasing the penalties for the violation of these rules. Further details on these changes will be provided at the start of the new NFL season this fall.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
