  • "Nick Saban turned this dude into a psychopath": NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts' cold reply on not wearing Eagles' Super Bowl ring

By Prasen
Published Jul 24, 2025 20:16 GMT
Syndication: Montgomery - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Jalen Hurts' cold reply on not wearing Eagles' Super Bowl ring - Source: Imagn

Jalen Hurts just gave NFL fans another reason to believe he’s built differently. Despite being the reigning Super Bowl MVP and fresh off leading the Eagles to a 40-22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Hurts showed zero interest in soaking in the glory.

At Eagles training camp on Wednesday, the QB was all business.

“It’s a new journey, it’s a new season, and those things are far behind us," Hurts told reporters, brushing off questions about not wearing his Super Bowl ring. "The past is behind us, and the future’s too far away, so we have to stay present and worry about right now.”
That cold response lit up social media.

One fan said, "Nick Saban turned this dude into a psychopath lmaoo."
Another said, "Only dude from this generation that has the Kobe mentality."
One X user tweeted, "He's a complete fukn psycho and im here for all of it!."

Hurts seems locked in for the 2025 NFL season, and fans are loving every second of it.

"He a god damn cyborg," tweeted one more.
"He really is like Kobe and MJ," said another given Hurts' closeness with Michale Jordan.
"Very Belichickian," commented another, giving a nod of approval to Hurts' mentality.

Cam Newton defends his Jalen Hurts ranking despite criticism

Cam Newton isn’t backing down. The former NFL MVP garnered criticism after leaving Jalen Hurts off his top 10 QB list, and now he’s clapping back at the backlash. On Wednesday's episode of his "4th and 1" podcast, Newton defended his ranking, saying,

“Let’s make people debate about sports again… there are too many homeboys in the industry.”

ESPN analysts Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky quickly criticized Newton’s list, but Cam was taking none of it.

“Ryan Clark, let’s pull up your stats. second team All-SEC. We cannot relate. Undrafted in 2002. We cannot relate. Then you have one Pro Bowl in 2011. We cannot relate,” Newton said. [05:50]
youtube-cover
But Newton insists this isn’t personal. He directly addressed Hurts, saying it’s all about performance, not relationships.

