  Eagles' Jalen Hurts flashes ultra-rare $41,000 Super Bowl LIX Breitling watch [PIC]

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts flashes ultra-rare $41,000 Super Bowl LIX Breitling watch [PIC]

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 22, 2025 13:30 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Jalen Hurts (Image Source: Imagn)

Jalen Hurts flaunted his rare watch in a recent post on social media. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is having a good time enjoying the offseason ahead of the start of training camp.

On Saturday, one of his Instagram posts garnered people's attention. He posed in a new limited edition of the Breitling Classic AVI Eagles Super Bowl Champion chronograph watch. He shared a few snaps wearing the watch with the caption:

"Honored to mark this moment with the @breitling Super Bowl LIX Classic Avi — a reminder of the team, the journey and the city that made it possible. No. 01 of 59."
also-read-trending Trending
There are only 59 watches, and fans can buy them from the official website of the brand. It costs around $41,000.

The rare timepiece features an 18-karat red gold case and a green dial, resembling the Eagles' signature color. It has white subdials and a Philadelphia Eagles logo on the 9 o'clock subdial.

There are two variations of the timepiece available: one with a brown top-stitched leather strap and another with a red gold bracelet. It's water-resistant and has a diameter of around 42 mm and a thickness of 14.7 mm.

Jalen Hurts wore the gold bracelet watch in the snaps shared on his social media handle.

Cam Newton shares a bold take on Jalen Hurts

In last week's episode of his popular "4th & 1" podcast, Cam Newton talked about the top 10 quarterbacks in the league. In the podcast, Newton also talked about Hurts and said:

“Jaylen Hurts does not have to play elite for the Philadelphia Eagles to win. He has to play good, but he doesn’t have to play elite. We’re not asking you to win the game. We’re just asking you not to lose it." (0.56)
However, former NFL star Ryan Clark did not agree with Newton’s opinion and defended Hurts in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"Stop using excuses to move the goal post on Jalen Hurts. He’s a top 10 QB based on talent, wins, & proximity to the 🐐. I’m not sure what else he needs to do, but the results state it plainly…"he wrote.
"He’s gone above X & O’s, won at a high clip, & out dueled Mahomes. If there’s 10 better who are they? Otherwise it’s just excuses, and we all know what excuses are!" he added.

Jalen Hurts was the Super Bowl MVP last season. He recorded 2,903 yards in passing to help the Eagles win the championship last season. He is gearing up for his sixth season with the Eagles this year.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
