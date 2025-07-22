  • home icon
  • "Jalen Hurts is greater than Josh Allen" - Ryan Clark ignites controversy with massive claim on Eagles QB before 2025 NFL season

By Andre Castillo
Published Jul 22, 2025 02:00 GMT
Ryan Clark puts Jalen Hurts over Josh Allen - vis Getty/CMS
Jalen Hurts was named the Super Bowl MVP after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Lombardi Trophy. Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen was the MVP for the 2024 regular season. As the 2025 season looms, Ryan Clark shared his take on where they stand in the NFL's quarterback hierarchy.

On Monday's episode of ESPN's Get Up, the Super Bowl-winning former Pittsburgh Steelers safety said (from 00:19 in the video below):

"Do you know why the Philadelphia Eagles walked off the field victorious? Because Jayel Hurts, when it was time to make a winning play, used his legs and got in the end zone... That's football! That's execution! That's greatness! ...If we're talking about greatness, then Jaylen Hurts is greater than Josh Allen."
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky also praised Hurts, naming him the NFC's primary roadblock towards the Super Bowl:

“If we’re constantly going to talk about in relation to the AFC that (Joe) Burrow is amazing, Lamar (Jackson)’s incredible, Josh (Allen) is outstanding, but you've got to go through Patrick (Mahomes), it’s the same to be said about Jalen Hurts in the NFC.”
Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb opined to Ross Tucker that Hurts would be more prolific in 2025 without former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (from 15:48 in the video below):

"(Jalen) hasn’t truly got comfortable in Kellen Moore’s offense, like, Kellen hasn’t built that rapport with him... You put up numbers and stats, and you look great, but you got to attack with what you have. And they haven’t done that because you got 26 (Barkley) back there.”
Former NFL linebacker dispels negative "system player" connotations around Jalen Hurts

The term "system player/quarterback" is often used to connote that a player cannot succeed outside a particular system. Jalen Hurts has been often labeled with that moniker, including from Manti Te'o, who opined on "Good Morning Football" on Monday that it was not always negative:

"I'm trying to change that narrative that being a system player in any type of team or any type of franchise is a bad thing, because it's not. If you are an NFL football player, you would hope that you go to a team that utilizes your strengths the way the Eagles utilizes Jalen Hurts' strengths.
He continued by using an automotive metaphor:

"Jalen Hurts is a Porsche, and the Philadelphia Eagles use him the way a Porsche should be used... Being in a system that Jalen Hurts has been (in) has given them a Super Bowl, a Super Bowl MVP, and so I think going into this year, he's going to continue doing what he's been doing this whole time."

Hurts and the Eagles begin their Super Bowl defense against the Dallas Cowboys on September 4. Kickoff is at 8:20 PM ET on NBC.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
