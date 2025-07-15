Eagles QB Jalen Hurts spotted with $3,50,000,000-worth Michael Jordan in Greece 4 months after having dinner with Bulls legend

Jalen Hurts has had an interesting few months since winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in February. The quarterback had dinner with NBA legend Michael Jordan in March and recently met up with the Chicago Bulls icon in Greece earlier this week.

Multiple reports have claimed that Hurts considers Jordan, who is worth $3.5 billion as per Forbes, as his mentor. The Philly star is aiming to add to hist list of honors in the NFL, similar to what Jordan did during his time with the Bulls by winning six NBA championships.

Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks LINK Jalen Hurts with Michael Jordan in Greece, per @nicekicks Hurts has now been spotted with Jordan a few times this offseason. Definitely a mutually beneficial relationship — Hurts gets to learn from Jordan, Jordan gets Hurts as the face of his brand

Hurts was reportedly part of the Jordan brand's “Board of Greatness” assembly in Athens, Greece. The Eagles QB joined a star-studded group that included basketball superstars from the past and present, such as Luka Doncic, Carmelo Anthony, Maya Moore, Paolo Banchero, Bam Adebayo, and many others.

The event was held to celebrate the brand’s 40th anniversary.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on his dinner with NBA great Michael Jordan

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

In May, Jalen Hurts opened up about the lessons he learnt from his dinner with Michael Jordan.

"As competitive as he is, it would be unwise of me not to seek knowledge from him and lean on someone like that, so it's something that I value a lot," Hurts said. "One of the biggest things is taking it one day at a time. We have these goals and big dreams of things we want to accomplish, but ultimately, it's a journey.

"So take it day by day. Like I said earlier, being able to decode, detect and correct, and pretty much just refine. Refine the things that I need to so I can be at my best when needed."

Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2023, but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at the final hurdle. However, in this year's big game, he was the architect of the Chiefs' misery, leading Philly to a dominant 40-22 win.

It will be interesting to see if Hurts can establish himself as one of the few quarterbacks who have won back-to-back Super Bowls, heading into the 2025 season.

