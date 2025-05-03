Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer gives blunt truth on why today’s rookie minicamps are unlike anything before

Dallas Cowboys' new head coach Brian Schottenheimer is set to lead the team back to being competitive after a poor 7-10 record in the 2024 NFL season. The front office moved on from Mike McCarthy and elevated Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator.

Just like Schottenheimer, many players will participate in their rookie seasons. The 18 rookie draft picks and undrafted free agents arrived in Frisco to start the Cowboys' rookie mini camp on Friday. He will have many pieces to help Dak Prescott and Co. compete for a Super Bowl

Speaking with reporters, Schottenheimer talked about how the newcomers can make an impact when they aren't practicing full strength or going against the veterans.

The new coach said it has more to do with their off-field behavior than what they can show at practice.

“It’s hard. It’s in the meeting room. It’s (asking) good questions. … We’re not gonna get to full speed a whole lot today. … It’s definitely a different era of football.”

Despite being linked with other high-profile coaches such as Deion Sanders, Pete Carroll and more, the Cowboys decided to find the solution to their issues within the franchise. Schottenheimer became the offensive coordinator in 2023, replacing Kellen Moore, who left to join the LA Chargers.

This will be his first experience as a head coach, but he doesn't seem to be losing sleep over the new expectations. He also talked about people changing after getting a new job, which he vowed to avoid now that he's in charge of one of the most iconic NFL franchises of all time.

“I promised myself when I got this opportunity that I wouldn’t change. Because I think I’ve seen too many people change. The guys I’ve seen change, they weren’t very successful. And I plan on being really successful.”

Dallas Cowboys' full list of 2025 draft picks

Brian Schottenheimer and the Dallas Cowboys had a busy 2025 NFL draft. They picked nine players in total to bolster their ranks ahead of next season.

Tyler Booker, Round 1, pick 12

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Round 2, pick 44

Shavon Revel, Round 3, pick 76

Jaydon Blue, Round 5, pick 149

Shemar James, Round 5, pick 152

Ajani Cornelius, Round 6, pick 204

Jay Toia, Round 6, pick 217

Phil Mafah, Round 7, pick 239

Tommy Akingbesote Round 7, pick 247

After free agency and the draft, many fans were unhappy about the Cowboys' decisions. These players will have a lot of eyes on them, as Dallas hasn't won a Super Bowl in 30 years.

