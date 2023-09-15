Cowboys owner Jerry Jones forecasts grim reality for Aaron Rodgers, likens Jets' emergency to Tony Romo's downfall

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows a thing or two about injuries to star quarterbacks, so it was only fitting that he chimed in this week on Aaron Rodgers' heartbreaking injury.

The New York Jets quarterback suffered a major Achilles injury moments into the Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills, with fans fearing the worst for the four-time MVP. Subsequent scans confirmed head coach Robert Saleh's worst fears, with Rodgers now ruled out of the season.

Jerry Jones had a thing or two to say about the situation on 105.3 The Fan this week.

The Cowboys GM said:

"I think we all should turn to examples where they've seen it happen. We lost Tony Romo. I will argue that you may never have seen Dak Prescott had you not lost Tony Romo.

"Prescott comes in, and the rest is history. And Tony didn't get his job back. And so, the point is, it happens."

How did Dak Prescott take over Tony Romo's job?

Back in 2016, things were kinda-sorta looking up for Romo. The offense boasted the likes of Ezekiel Elliott - who was a rookie at the time - and Dez Bryant, who had made a name for himself as one of the top wide receivers in the league.

Romo's body, however, had caught up with the bruising beatings he suffered on the gridiron. He failed to start the regular season on the field after suffering a back injury in preseason. He subsequently missed the first 10 games of the year, with Jerry Jones instead putting his faith in Dak Prescott.

While the Cowboys owner told reporters that Romo would still be the team's starting QB once he was given a clean bill of health, Prescott guiding Dallas to an eight-game winning streak led to Jones reconsidering his initial stance.

Romo eventually got to terms with the fact that he wasn't in the Cowboys' plans. His final game came against the Eagles in the regular season finale that year.

Aaron Rodgers injury: Where do Jets go from here?

The Jets' Super Bowl hopes were dealt a crushing blow early in Week 1 with Rodgers subsequently being ruled out of the season.

Head coach Robert Saleh has since reiterated that the franchise is putting its faith in Zach Wilson.

However, the Jets have also been testing the waters, reaching out to free-agent QBs who could fill out their depth chart. There were reports that Colin Kaepernick had reached out to the franchise in the hope of making an NFL return. Unfortunately, that move didn't come to pass for the former 49ers QB.