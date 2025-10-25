Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives clear verdict on team's trade interest ahead of deadline amid Maxx Crosby rumors

The Dallas Cowboys became a popular topic in the NFL world this week after a report suggested the &quot;Lone Star&quot; had inquired about a potential trade for Maxx Crosby. The Cowboys' defense has struggled since the Micah Parsons trade to the Green Bay Packers.Adding Crosby would elevate their game, but the Las Vegas Raiders defensive cornerstone wouldn't be cheap. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed the team's plans ahead of the trade deadline. Jones was asked if he would make a big trade if he had a Super Bowl-contending team.“I do think this team has a chance to be in competition, so under that criteria, and that’s a good one and that’s all the reason in the world to have your alert sign up. In that case, I do have my eyes open and interest level up,&quot; Jones said.He also talked about using the media to put out a rumor and let other teams know he is interested in their players.“I use you to call. I use media to express an interest all the time. That’s not uncommon. And it’s very effective. Don’t think I don’t listen to that radio, and don’t think I don’t look at that newspaper. We’re talking to each other.“The old adage, you can be driving along and not saying one word, but look over and there’s a little frown. ‘You’re talking to me, baby, and I hear you loud and clear.’ Not a word is being said.”The Dallas Cowboys are 3-3-1 after a big 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 7. They rank second in the NFC East standings, behind only the Philadelphia Eagles.An ambitious move could put them in the Super Bowl picture, but the team's moves in recent years show that they aren't the ones making the splashes.Jerry Jones explained why Dallas Cowboys would make a tradeOn Tuesday, Jones joined the 105.3 The Fan to talk about his trade plans. He admitted the Cowboys would be willing to make a move as long as they find a good fit.“If there were a trade it will be because it fits us,&quot; Jones said. &quot;And to fit, there's got to be a reason why the player would leave that we're interested in going forward with, and it would have to fit us in terms of our plans on our roster, the financial and everything that goes with that.”