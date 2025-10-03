  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes special arrangements for Taylor Swift for Chiefs vs Cowboys game on Thanksgiving

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes special arrangements for Taylor Swift for Chiefs vs Cowboys game on Thanksgiving

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 03, 2025 19:12 GMT
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes special arrangements for Taylor Swift for Chiefs vs Cowboys game on Thanksgiving (Credit: IMAGN)
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes special arrangements for Taylor Swift for Chiefs vs Cowboys game on Thanksgiving (Credit: IMAGN)

Jerry Jones is already preparing to host the Kansas City Chiefs for this year's Thanksgiving Day game at AT&T Stadium, and the Dallas Cowboys owner is hoping that everybody, including Taylor Swift, attends the game. The Cowboys, as one of the two teams that play on Thanksgiving every year (alongside the Detroit Lions), always try to make that day one to remember.

Ad

This year, they will host the 2-3 Chiefs that appear to be hitting all the cylinders after losing three straight games to start the season. Kansas City couldn't beat the Cowboys' divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Super Bowl LIX, and now is eager to bounce back and reclaim the NFL throne.

This duel will be the second of that day on Thursday, Nov. 27. Jones told the 105.3 The Fan (via Jon Machota) on Friday that he would prepare something special for Taylor Swift, should she attend the game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“We would have an elaborate seat for her if she should attend the game," Jones said. "There’s nobody a bigger fan of Taylor Swift than I am."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Additionally, he talked about his admiration for the singer, who just released her 12th studio album. "The Life of a Showgirl," on Friday.

"I can’t get enough Taylor Swift," Jones said when talking about all the attention the singer has brought to the league.
Ad
Ad

The Cowboys are 1-2-1 after a hard-fought, close tie against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, during Micah Parsons' return to Dallas after his blockbuster trade. That won't be the only special matchup the Cowboys will play this season and Jerry Jones has seemingly thought of everything when it comes to potentially having Taylor Swift in his stadium.

Jerry Jones explains why he never contacted Micah Parsons after Packers trade

After the Cowboys and Packers couldn't move past each other on Sunday, in one of the best games of the 2025 NFL season, Jerry Jones was asked about why he never contacted Micah Parsons after the Packers trade.

Ad

Jones said the linebacker/defensive end directly asked him to stop calling him following the blockbuster move that ended with Parsons signing a four-year, $188 million deal.

"I really don't want to respond to that at all," Jones said. "But that phone call thing got stopped when he told me to take his number off my dial. It was don't call him anymore. So I quit those calls."

The Cowboys will return to action on Sunday against the New York Jets for their first game since the spectacular Week 4 duel.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications