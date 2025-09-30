Jerry Jones reveals reason behind not contacting Micah Parsons after Cowboys trade

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the criticism that he never called Micah Parsons after trading him to the Green Bay Packers.Following the 40-40 tie between the Cowboys and the Packers on Sunday, Jones revealed that Parsons asked him to cease direct communication.&quot;I really don't want to respond to that at all,&quot; Jones said. &quot;But that phone call thing got stopped when he told me to take his number off my dial. It was don't call him anymore. So I quit those calls.&quot;Parsons voiced frustration after the game, where he sacked Dak Prescott late in regulation. He admitted that not hearing from Jones made his return less emotional.“Honestly, I think, all the emotions for me, being in Dallas, went away the moment they traded me,” Parsons said.“I didn’t even get to talk to my owner, the person that drafted me. I found out through my agent. So, to me, that emotion side was pointless because the same way he called me into his office, as a man, he couldn’t tell me as a man. So, to me that emotion side was gone. It was more about a respect factor at this point.”Jones defended his decision to trade Parsons, pointing to salary cap flexibility. The move allowed the team to extend Tyler Smith and DaRon Bland, while also planning for future contracts, including George Pickens and Brandon Aubrey.Jerry Jones says George Pickens part of Cowboys’ future after Micah Parsons tradeJerry Jones confirmed that George Pickens is central to the team’s long-term plans, praising the wide receiver's preparation and performance.“He’s an exemplary teammate,” Jones said on Tuesday, via 105.3 The Fan.&quot;He’s exemplary in his work preparation. You can see the results of that out there Sunday. I’m proud to tell you that we’ve got some outstanding structure in our cap space that will allow us to do a lot of things that I didn’t think (we could) at this time last year. We got it. We paid a price for it. We can do it now.&quot;Pickens, acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers in May, is in the final year of his rookie contract. Dallas views him as a potential long-term partner for CeeDee Lamb, filling a role left open since Amari Cooper’s departure. Securing his future is a priority under the Cowboys’ restructured cap.