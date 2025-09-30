"We paid a price for it": Jerry Jones weighs in on George Pickens' Cowboys future with new cap structure after Micah Parsons trade

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear on Tuesday that George Pickens is part of the team’s future plans. He praised the wide receiver for how he works and plays. Jones also highlighted that the team’s salary cap setup, made possible by a big trade, gives the Cowboys room to plan ahead with Pickens.“He’s an exemplary teammate,&quot; Jones said, via 105.3 The Fan.&quot;He’s exemplary in his work preparation. You can see the results of that out there Sunday. I’m proud to tell you that we’ve got some outstanding structure in our cap space that will allow us to do a lot of things that I didn’t think (we could) at this time last year. We got it. We paid a price for it. We can do it now.&quot;The “price” was the trade that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in August. Dallas received defensive tackle Kenny Clark, two future first-round picks and more room in its budget.The Packers signed Parsons to a four-year $186 million deal, making him the highest-paid defensive player in league history.Clark’s contract is easier to manage for the Cowboys, and the draft picks help them build for the future. They also didn’t have to commit to Parsons’ massive extension, which freed up the money Jones discussed about Pickens.Money matters because Pickens, who joined Dallas from Pittsburgh on May 7, is in the last year of his rookie contract. The Cowboys traded mid-round picks to get him, and he’s already showing signs of being the best partner CeeDee Lamb has had since Amari Cooper. If they don’t extend him, Pickens will be a free agent in 2026, so the team has a big decision to make.Pickens was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2022.Dallas has been looking for someone solid to play alongside Lamb, and Pickens might be the long-term answer.Jerry Jones takes shot at Micah Parsons while prioritizing Dak Prescott's contract over All-Pro LBDallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is standing firm on his decision to trade Micah Parsons and prioritize Dak Prescott’s contract.&quot;Dak was indispensable in my mind,&quot; Jones said on Monday, via 105.3 The Fan. &quot;Micah wasn't. It's just numbers. It's that easy. And that's not personal at all.&quot;Parsons faced Dallas for the first time since his blockbuster trade to the Packers on Sunday. The game ended in a 40-40 tie.Jones has been running the Cowboys since 1989. He bought the team that year and has been the owner, president and general manager. Jones is 82 years old.