  "Dak was indispensable. Micah wasn't": Jerry Jones takes more shots at Micah Parsons for not paying All-Pro LB while prioritizing QB's contract

"Dak was indispensable. Micah wasn't": Jerry Jones takes more shots at Micah Parsons for not paying All-Pro LB while prioritizing QB's contract

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 29, 2025 05:17 GMT
NFL: NFC Wild Card Playoff-San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
Jerry Jones takes more shots at Micah Parsons for not paying All-Pro LB while prioritizing QB's contract - Source: Imagn

Micah Parsons' failed contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys was the talk of the offseason and his falling out with owner Jerry Jones eventually led to a trade to the Green Bay Packers before the start of the season.

The four-time Pro Bowl defensive end expected a lucrative extension from the Cowboys after they offered veteran quarterback Dak Prescott a four-year extension worth $240 million last September.

However, the offer didn't reach the valuation Parsons expected and Jerry Jones explained the reason behind that with a jibe at the 26-year-old.

"It's very simple: Dak was indispensable in my mind," Jones said. "Micah wasn't. It's just numbers. It's that easy. And that's not personal at all."
Parsons was at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday for the first time against his former team after his trade last month.

It wasn't the first time Jones threw shade at the former Cowboys DE. The Cowboys owner pinpointed Parsons' weakness ahead of the Week 4 clash this week:

“While he does make great plays, there is also a way to approach playing against Micah — as we know, because we didn’t exactly win the Super Bowl those years.”
About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
