"Dak was indispensable. Micah wasn't": Jerry Jones takes more shots at Micah Parsons for not paying All-Pro LB while prioritizing QB's contract

Micah Parsons' failed contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys was the talk of the offseason and his falling out with owner Jerry Jones eventually led to a trade to the Green Bay Packers before the start of the season.

Ad

The four-time Pro Bowl defensive end expected a lucrative extension from the Cowboys after they offered veteran quarterback Dak Prescott a four-year extension worth $240 million last September.

However, the offer didn't reach the valuation Parsons expected and Jerry Jones explained the reason behind that with a jibe at the 26-year-old.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's very simple: Dak was indispensable in my mind," Jones said. "Micah wasn't. It's just numbers. It's that easy. And that's not personal at all."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Parsons was at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday for the first time against his former team after his trade last month.

It wasn't the first time Jones threw shade at the former Cowboys DE. The Cowboys owner pinpointed Parsons' weakness ahead of the Week 4 clash this week:

“While he does make great plays, there is also a way to approach playing against Micah — as we know, because we didn’t exactly win the Super Bowl those years.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.