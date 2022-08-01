Cowboys owner Jerry Jones provides massive update on Ezekiel Elliott's future with franchise

Ezekiel Elliott is among the NFL’s premier running backs.is among the NFL’s premier running backs. Some may disagree with that statement. However, Elliott has rushed for over a 1,000 yards in four of his six seasons in the league. In three of those seasons, he rushed for over 1,300.

Despite not playing full seasons in the other two years, he missed 1,000 by less than 25 in each.Some would say Elliot has fallen off, especially after his massive rookie year that saw him accumulate 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. The blame, however, can’t be placed solely on the running back.

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is also not what it was in the 2016 season. A big part of a running back’s success is predicated on the line opening up running lanes.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, in an interview with NFL network, expressed his faith in Elliott. He also discussed the big role he expects him to play going into the 2022 season.

"Seriously, Zeke's gotta be our feature, and he is our feature. We can feature him in a lot of different ways. ... It's critical that we make Zeke, because he's capable of being that, really the focus of what we're doing. Now then, Pollard, there's plenty of room for Pollard. There's plenty of room for Pollard when Zeke's in there."

The team has already stated their plans for Tony Pollard to play a larger role in the passing game. The running back has great hands. He could give a big boost to the offense in the same way Deebo Samuel did for the San Francisco 49ers last year.

The Cowboys aren’t in the toughest division in the NFL by any stretch. The Philadelphia Eagles, however, have made great moves over the offseason. The biggest was acquiring wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans.

The New York Giants will welcome back star running back Saquon Barkley. The Washington Commanders brought in quarterback Carson Wentz to lead their offense.

Ezekiel Elliott may not get back to the stats he saw in his rookie season. The team clearly intends on running the offense through him in order to set up the passing game for success. The Cowboys offense could have a look that is different from what fans are used to.

