Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ranks win over Jalen Hurts’ Eagles as more satisfying than forcing Tom Brady into retirement

The Dallas Cowboys destroyed the Philadelphia Eagles 33-13 on Sunday night, and owner Jerry Jones couldn't be happier. A lot was riding on the game: The NFC East lead (albeit briefly) was up for grabs as was a different path in the NFC playoff picture.

Dallas' win was emphatic in every sense, and the Cowboys never looked in danger of losing the game.

For the Cowboys (10-3), they got the memo and raced to a 24-6 halftime lead as the offense led by Dak Prescott scored on every offensive possession in the first half and the defense restricted the Eagles (10-3) to just two field goals.

On defense, Dan Quinn's unit forced three fumbles and recovered them all, while holding Jalen Hurts' offense to zero touchdowns as it was a superb performance on the biggest stage.

And as such Jerry Jones had quite the comment postgame. When asked if the game was the most satisfying win in Mike McCarthy's tenure, Jones responded, via ESPN's "First Take":

"I would say yes. Yeah."

Considering that in the playoffs last season, Dallas dismantled Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that is quite the statement.

The 31-14 win in last year's wild-card round was a sight to behold, and that would have been satisfying, but according to Jerry Jones, the win over the Eagles was better.

Cowboys in hot run

Philadelphia Eagles versus Dallas Cowboys

Dallas (10-3) is on a five-game winning streak after laying waste to the Eagles. And with its gauntlet of games that began with the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas is now 2-0.

Dallas has the No. 1 ranked offense (32.4 points per game) and the fourth-ranked defense (17.9 ppg), so things have clicked since that now-infamous, 42-10 Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

While Dallas is even with the Eagles at 10-3, Philadelphia still has the inside track for the division as the Cowboys face the Buffalo Bills (7-6) and Miami Dolphins (9-3) in their next two games.

If the Eagles win out, they will take the NFC East, so Dallas needs their rivals to slip at some point. But for now, Dallas can bask in the glory of humbling their fierce rivals on national television.