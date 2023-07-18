Cowboys, Patriots lose major ground after Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami move

Lionel Messi is now a member of the MLS team Inter Miami, and with such a blockbuster move being made after the Argentinian made the move from French team PSG, there has been some social media movement, and it isn't good for the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

Given Messi is a global superstar. So, naturally, his signing for Inter Miami garners plenty of interest – and Instagram followers as well.

Such is his popularity that Inter Miami's Instagram page has gone bonkers and now has more followers than Dallas and New England's Instagram pages combined. The MLS Buzz Twitter account posted the figures that will no doubt shock many:

"Inter Miami now has the 4th most amount of Instagram followers of any American sports team, passing the Chicago Bulls. They also now have more followers than the top 2 NFL teams combined (Patriots & Cowboys). They only trail the Warriors, Lakers, and Cavs in the USA."

Whether this actually impacts either franchise or not remains to be seen, but Dallas is still one of the biggest sporting organizations on the planet.

Inter Miami now has 9.8 million followers, while the Cowboys (4.5) and the Patriots (4.9) are a fair way behind.

Despite Messi's arrival, Cowboys likely still hold sway off the field

While Messi's arrival on U.S. shores will no doubt garner plenty of interest and result in millions and millions of dollars being made through advertising, jersey sales and everything in between, will that be enough to overtake Dallas?

Potentially, but Jerry Jones has transformed Dallas into a powerhouse off the field and even said that he could get $10 billion for his franchise should he sell.

According to Forbes.com, Dallas has been the most valuable sporting organization on the planet since 2016 and is worth $8 billion.

It will take a lot more than Messi signing to overtake that, but no one can doubt what the soccer star will bring to the MLS.

While Inter Miami holds sway regarding Instagram followers, Dallas is still the global powerhouse when it comes to off-field earnings.

