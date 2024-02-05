Dak Prescott has built a reputation as being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL during the regular season. He has also been well known to not be that same player in the biggest monents, such as during the NFL Playoffs. He has traditionally come up short in the postseason, including this past year, when the Dallas Cowboys suffered another early exit.

After a long season that resulted in the Cowboys winning the NFC East division title and two-seed in the conference playoffs, they were defeated in the Wild Card round by the Green Bay Packers. The loss ended a 15-game home winning streak, and also allowed the first ever seven-seed to win a playoff game in NFL history.

The disappointing loss understandably sparked a ton of criticism for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys around the league. NFL insider Peter King recently discussed this in his popular Football Morning in America column with NBC Sports. He wasn't surprised by the criticism in general, but he was a bit shocked by where exactly it was coming from.

King explained:

"I think one of the nuttiest things of the last month is Cowboys players’ kin dogging Dak Prescott. One of the things that stinks about social media—and there are many—is that it gives oxygen to anyone, at any time.

"Which allows relatives of football players to go on various platforms and tell us why Player X has ruined the team. It’s chum in the water for the media (and I do not blame the media), and before you know it we’ve got a brushfire, or bigger. It’s awful."

Among those he was referring to are CeeDee Lamb's mom, who posted several attacks of Dak Prescott from her Facebook account. This is what King means when he explained that social media has the ability to give just about anyone an important voice.

While this has benefits, it can also be destructive. For Prescott and Lamb, it creates an unfortunate narrative and a potential blow to their personal relationship.

What did CeeDee Lamb's mom say about Dak Prescott?

Lamb and Prescott

CeeDee Lamb was one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL this year and set single-season franchise records for the Dallas Cowboys. Apparently, that's not enough to satisfy Lamb's mother as she is more focused on her son winning a Super Bowl ring. According to her Facebook comments, she doesn't think Dak Prescott is capable of delivering one.

Here are some of her posts:

"DAK ISN'T IT!!"

"They need to get rid of his a**!"

"He don't want to win a RING!"

Expand Tweet

In the Cowboys' most recent playoff loss to the Packers, Prescott threw for 403 yards and three touchdowns. His numbers are a bit misleading as most of his production was in garbage time. His two interceptions, including one which was returned for a touchdown, greatly contributed to the blowout loss.

This drops Prescott's career playoff record to just 2-5 overall and he has never won more than one game in a single postseason.