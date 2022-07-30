Cowboys QB Dak Prescott challenges Shakira to do the "Dak Dance"

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's 2021-22 season was up and down. First, his play was great. Then, it was not so great. Perhaps what he was best known for last year was his "Dak Dance" during pregame warm-ups.

The 29-year-old was seen regularly doing his little dance on the field as he warmed up his hips and body for the game ahead.

The quarterback recently posted a video on how to do the "Dak Dance." Now, the NFL and the quarterback have challenged singer Shakira to film herself doing the dance. The NFL's social media account said the singer had 24 hours to respond.

In the video, Dak said:

"How to do the Dak Dance. It's all about the hips, all about the upper body and separate the two. Your upper body pulls back, and your hips fire, and simply there it is. That's how you do it."

It remains to be seen if the world-renowned singer will respond. If she does, many think that Prescott won't stand a chance in a dance-off with the 45-year-old.

Can Prescott lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl in 2022?

Last year seemed to be the year for Dallas. They had a good regular season, won the division, and had one of the most explosive offenses in the league. This was coupled with a defense that took the ball away for fun. Yet they still couldn't get it done.

Dallas was beat by the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs in what was a horrible showing from America's Team.

Twenty-twenty-two was thought to be the year that Dallas regrouped and got stronger on both sides of the ball. They did the opposite. Losing Amari Cooper, Cedric Wilson, and Randy Gregory, the Cowboys are considerably weaker.

All the while, the Philadelphia Eagles strengthened significantly, thanks to signing A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans, along with several stud draft picks.

Many believe that Dallas won't win the Super Bowl this season. There is definitely a sense from around the league that echos the same thought. The team now has too many question marks on offense. Ceedee Lamb is their only true star receiver. Until Michael Gallup returns from his ACL injury, Prescott will have to do it without his normal star-studded receivers.

The thought is that Dallas will be a more defensively oriented team in 2022. And what is the old saying? "Defense wins championships." But will Dallas be able to put up enough points this season? Prescott has shown his ability to air out the football, but is that enough? Probably not.

