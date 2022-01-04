Michael Gallup injury: What happened to the Cowboys WR?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a torn ACL during his Week 17 game against the Arizona Cardinals. He was injured while completing a reception for a touchdown. He was officially ruled out for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season, following an MRI on Monday morning.

Michael Gallup suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 17

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup

The 2021 NFL season has been a frustrating one for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup. He suffered a calf injury in Week 1 that kept him out of action for seven games across two months. He returned to appear in the next eight games, before suffering a torn ACL in his knee during in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals while catching a touchdown pass.

The MRI confirmed that the injury would keep him out for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season. He will be unable to play in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 18 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and will be unavailable for them in the upcoming NFL Playoffs. The Cowboys have already clinched a spot, but will unfortunately have to proceed without Michael Gallup.

In nine games played in the 2021 NFL season, Michael Gallup finished with 35 receptions for 445 yards and two touchdowns. The production is solid, especially considering all of the weapons that the Dallas Cowboys have on offense. He is third wide receiver behind Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, while also playing with tight end Dalton Schultz and running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard.

Dak Prescott has efficiently distributed his passes to a wide selection of options in the offense. Michael Gallup was a big part of the equation, so Prescott will have to march the offense forward without him. Michael Gallup's unavailability for the rest of the season is frustrating for all involved, but the injury could potentially impact his future in the NFL as well.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Cowboys WR Michael Gallup suffered a clean ACL tear, source said following the MRI. His season is over, but he’ll make a full recovery. #Cowboys WR Michael Gallup suffered a clean ACL tear, source said following the MRI. His season is over, but he’ll make a full recovery. Michael Gallup is a free agent, and he won’t be the only free agent to be on the market with an ACL that is healing. Bud Dupree and Allen Robinson have gotten paid in similar situations in the past. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Michael Gallup is a free agent, and he won’t be the only free agent to be on the market with an ACL that is healing. Bud Dupree and Allen Robinson have gotten paid in similar situations in the past. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

Michael Gallup is in the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2021 NFL season. The timeline for recovery when dealing with an ACL tear is usually in the range of a full calendar year, from the time of the injury to the return to the field. This means Gallup will likely be unavailable until the second half of the 2022 NFL season at best.

Also Read Article Continues below

ACL injuries are always a serious matter. Unfortunately for Michael Gallup, this occurred at one of the worst possible times. He will be unable to participate in this year's NFL Playoffs. Additionally, the timing of the injury could ultimately result in less than a pay day in free agency. He has, unfortunately, become a risky signing because of the severity of the injury itself.

Edited by Windy Goodloe