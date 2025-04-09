Cowboys QB Dak Prescott debuts new nickname for himself after losing 50 lbs in offseason transformation

After a season-ending hamstring injury in 2024, Dak Prescott is set to bounce back and take the Dallas Cowboys back to the postseason. The veteran quarterback will play under his third coach when the season starts after Jerry Jones fired Mike McCarthy and promoted Brian Schottenheimer from offensive coordinator to head coach.

Ad

Meanwhile, Prescott is working to return to the field in the best shape. Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson shared an Instagram story showing Prescott's physical transformation and giving the playmaker a new nickname.

"Slim Reaper @_4dakr Down 50LB looking like a young 4!" Ferguson wrote in his story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prescott shared the story on Instagram and confirmed that he had a new nickname.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Slimothy, that's me," the Cowboys star wrote.

Ad

Trending

Prescott's story

Dak Prescott was limited to eight games after sustaining his hamstring injury. He completed 185 of 286 pass attempts, racking up 1,978 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns and getting intercepted eight times.

Ad

Once he was done for the season, things became more difficult for the Cowboys. They finished the season with a 7-10 record, unable to make the playoffs while seeing divisional rivals Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders battle it out in the NFC championship game.

They have gone through some changes this offseason, including a trade for Joe Milton III, a future NFL starter who could put pressure on Prescott's shoulder in 2025.

Ad

Joe Milton III shares his thoughts on Dak Prescott

Joe Milton III spent his rookie season with the New England Patriots. Playing behind another young quarterback like Drake Maye would have damaged his development, so the Cowboys adding him to prepare for a potential Prescott departure was a smart decision.

Milton, a quarterback out of the Tennessee Volunteers, should have a better chance to improve with the Cowboys.

Ad

NBC Sports revealed Milton's first words since his trade to Dallas, and he's excited to work with Dak Prescott:

"It’s great, he is a great person. This is my second time meeting him, so just being around him I feel the great energy that he brings and just willing and look forward to learn from him and really compete.”

The Dallas Cowboys will have a lot to prove in the 2025 NFL season. Prescott confidently claimed that the Cowboys could emulate the Eagles and win a Super Bowl with a good offseason, but they haven't made the types of moves the Eagles made to win a Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.