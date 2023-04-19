Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has hopes for Lamar Jackson, even as the disgruntled Ravens QB continues to demand that he be moved out of Baltimore.

Jackson's contract woes are already well-known by this point, as he has turned down two separate extensions to get himself the contract he thinks he deserves. As of this writing, no team has reached out for a potential transaction, but according to Prescott, the contract will eventually come.

Speaking on Adam Schefter's podcast, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said of Jackson's contract situation:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I mean, honestly, I try not to listen to a lot of the news but stuff like that you hear friends telling me things. I support everybody and I support those guys getting their money and doing that. Honestly, I hosted Lamar on a visit to Mississippi State as well. So yeah, hopefully, he’s next and he tops Jalen (Hurts) and that’s just the way it goes. And yeah, it will happen for him.”

Are the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott gearing up for another contract extension?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Unlike Jackson, Prescott has a secure future when it comes to his contract. After his rookie deal expired in 2019, the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him for 2020. He suffered a season-ending injury under that tag, and recognizing the quarterback's importance, the team gave him a new deal for 2021.

The contract is worth $160 million, with $126 million of it guaranteed. Upon signing it, Prescott received a $66 million signing bonus, the highest in NFL history. He is now entering its third year, and his cap hit of $49 million is the highest in the NFL other than that of Deshaun Watson, so Dallas may make more cuts to accommodate his contract and future ones.

Could the Cowboys be reuniting with Ezekiel Elliott?

The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott last month

In the same interview, Prescott also expounded on the Cowboys possibly bringing back Ezekiel Elliott. The running back was released last month, but so far no other team has reached out to him.

However, Prescott fully supports a reunion:

“That’d sure be nice. And I know myself and I can tell you there are a lot of people on not only on the team but in the organization that would love that. I’m sure Zeke would as well. So we understand that this is a business and as you said, the markets change and things go up and down. So it doesn’t always work out the way we see it. But hopefully, hopefully, that could happen.”

Prescott also said that Elliott's release hit him hard:

"That one still doesn’t feel right, going into the facility starting the offseason program without him. He’s been my locker buddy for years and just a guy that I’ll go to war with and do anything for. It’s tough not going to work with him now but he’s somebody I support... But yeah, it’s been tough."

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes