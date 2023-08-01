Cowboys RB Ronald Jones breaks silence after getting suspended by NFL for using PEDs

Ronald Jones was signed by the Dallas Cowboys during the free agency period of the 2023 NFL offseason to add depth to their running backs. His one-year contract with the team is worth $1,232,500. He was reportedly set to compete during training camp for the Cowboy's RB2 position, but a recent PED violation changes things.

The Cowboys recently announced that the league is suspending Ronald Jones for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing drugs. His suspension officially starts on Sept. 3 and he will be ineligible to return to the team until Sept. 18, following its Week 2 game.

The veteran running back recently commented about his PED suspension via his personal Twitter account:

"I love this game and would never cheat it. I would never knowingly take a banned substance. I will continue to work with my team to investigate how this happened so that it never happens again."

Unfortunately for Jones, even if he did take a banned substance mistakenly, that won't excuse him for being suspended. While he will be allowed to participate in all offseason activities and preseason games, this clearly affects his outlook for the 2023 NFL season.

Jones was signed to help replace Ezekiel Elliot, who the Cowboys released during the offseason. He had a legitimate shot at earning the primary backup role behind Tony Pollard, but that can't happen until Week 3 at the earliest.

Who will replace Ronald Jones for Cowboys during his PED suspension?

The Dallas Cowboys were already planning on featuring Tony Pollard heavily in their offensive gameplan during the 2023 NFL season. Ronald Jones' suspension doesn't change that at all, but it does create an opening for their RB2 position. One of the Cowboys' young running backs will receive an early opportunity to gain a larger role this year.

The two front runners for filling the position are Malik Davis and Deuce Vaughn.

Davis looked solid in limited action last season, including 15 carries for 58 yards in the Cowboys' final two games. Vaughn was selected by the Cowboys during the 2023 NFL Draft, so the rookie could get a look at some early-season touches.

Rico Dowdle and Hunter Luepke are the only other backs currently on their roster, but their chances of earning the RB2 role appear to be less likely.