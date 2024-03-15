Cowboys reveal plans to fill running back position after losing Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys need a new running back as Tony Pollard has signed a three-year, $21.75 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. Soon after, top free agent running backs Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

Many wondered what Dallas would do with the running back position and Cowboys' EVP Stephen Jones spoke to the media to provide some clarity.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We look at the draft, too. We don't have an established back in the organization right now, and certainly something we will look there in terms of getting young there again. Wouldn't be surprised either if we also address it (in free agency).

"This day and time, everybody has complementary backs, it has come the norm. I see us not fixing it with one player, the running back position, but more than one player."

Currently, the top free-agent running backs available are J.K. Dobbins, Ezekiel Elliott, Cordarrelle Patterson, and D'Onta Foreman.

If Dallas looks to the draft, the top-five ranked running backs according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. are Jonathan Brooks, Jaylen Wright, Trey Benson, Blake Corum, and MarShawn Lloyd.

Dallas Cowboys have started slowly this off-season

The Dallas Cowboys were stunned by the Green Bay Packers in the wild card Round.

After the early playoff exit, many Cowboys fans were hoping Dallas would be aggressive in the off-season, however, they have only signed one player, linebacker Eric Kendricks.

When asked about the slow off-season, Stephen Jones told Cowboys fans to be patient with the front office.

“I don’t look at it as the next few weeks. I look at it as all the way up and through the season in terms of how we continue to address this. Just as we all see, that first negotiating day is wild and it’s big, big, big dollars. But then as you see now, things are calming down.

"And that’s where we think you can be efficient and do good things. I think we have in the past, whether it’s via trade or just like we did yesterday with Kendricks, I’m sure there’ll be more players released around the league as people move forward and work within their caps.

"You never know what you might see that you don’t see today. Those are all things that we feel very prepared to make quick decisions on and look forward to it.”

There are still plenty of high-level players available in free agency, as well as the draft upcoming. In the 2024 NFL draft, Dallas holds five picks including 24th overall, so they are not exactly stacked with immediate draft capital.

Poll : Are you surprised with Dallas' quiet off-season so far? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion