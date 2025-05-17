Cowboys’ Sam Williams reacts in 1-word as DE falls for fake Micah Parsons $203.5M contract extension

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams expressed shock on social media as he shared what turned out to be a fake report about teammate Micah Parsons. Williams, a 2022 draft pick selected 56th out of Ole Miss, plays alongside Parsons on the Cowboys' defense. The third-year defensive end has served as a rotational piece behind Parsons.

On Friday, Williams reshared a post from a social media account impersonating NFL insider Adam Schefter that falsely claimed Parsons had agreed to a historic extension with Dallas.

"Omfg," wrote Williams.

The fake report said that Parsons has signed a five-year, $203.5 million extension. That would make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The fake report was quickly debunked by someone close to the situation - Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., who pointed out that the numbers in the fake report didn't add up.

According to SI.com, Terrence specifically noted that the guaranteed money figure of $147.5 million was far too low for a player of Micah's caliber.

Micah Parsons' contract confusion adds to Cowboys' front office criticism

The confusion around Micah Parsons' contract situation comes when the Cowboys organization faces mounting criticism over their handling of player negotiations. Analysts have questioned the team's approach to extending their star defensive player.

Sam Monson didn't pull punches when assessing the Cowboys' front office operations, saying on CTM_Show:

"I mean, there's several, I guess, um, existentially you've got, like, this seems to be one of the worst run teams, process wise, like a lot of other teams. You can see what they're doing.

"You can construct a very good argument for doing it that way, even if it's not necessarily the way you would do it optimally. For Dallas, it's like it's difficult to make the case of what they're doing is not wrong."

While outside voices question the Cowboys' approach, the organization publicly maintains optimism about reaching an agreement with their defensive star. Stephen Jones, Cowboys COO, offered reassurance despite not providing specific details on the negotiation progress.

"I don't comment on close or far away or any of that," Jones said as per Dallas Morning News. "Those things, usually, when the right pieces, when the right things come together and everybody's ready to do a deal, then it happens. Certainly, we want Micah here. He knows we want him here. I think, ultimately, we'll get something done."

Adding to the intrigue, Dallas selected Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku with the 44th pick in the 2025 NFL draft. This marks the third edge defender Dallas has taken in four years, following Marshawn Kneeland (2024) and Sam Williams himself (2022).

While this could reflect a commitment to a deep rotation, Cowboys Wire's K.D. Drummond raised a different possibility on April 26. He said the selection might serve as "$200 million insurance" should negotiations with Micah Parsons collapse.

