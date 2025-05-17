Micah Parsons' brother Terrence sets record straight on fake $203,500,000 contract extension for Cowboys star

On Wednesday, a post from a fake Adam Schefter account on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had signed a $203.5 million deal with the team. It said $147.5 million of that money was guaranteed, and that it would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback ever in the NFL.

But the deal wasn’t real.

Micah’s older brother, Terrence Parsons, jumped in to clear things up on Saturday.

“If we gonna do the fake pages at least make the numbers right Lmfaoo,” he posted, laughing off the false report and making it clear that the story was completely made up."

The fake news came from an account pretending to be ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Right now, Micah Parsons is still playing under his rookie contract, which he signed in 2021. It’s worth $17.1 million over four years, including a $9.78 million signing bonus. In 2025, he’s set to make $24 million thanks to the fifth-year option the Cowboys picked up.

Micah Parsons' brother Terrence is a vocal supporter of the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made a big move this offseason by trading for wide receiver George Pickens. That already gave fans hope after a rough 2024 season.

Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the team should trade a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for tight end Kyle Pitts.

"Imagine Jerry trading a 2nd round pick for Pitts we in the bowl," he posted.

Right now, Jake Ferguson is the Cowboys’ starting tight end.

Terrence Parsons also recently mocked Derek Carr following the quarterback’s retirement announcement.

After quarterback Derek Carr announced his retirement due to shoulder injuries, the New Orleans Saints star shared a tribute post to honor him. Cowboys YouTuber Cole Cowboys reshared it, saying:

“He never won a playoff game.”

Terrence joined in and added:

“Lmfaoo Jesus, they won’t talk about that tho,” laughing at Carr’s career.

Moreover, he also took a jab at Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He said that if Lamar Jackson had the same strong team around him as Hurts does, Lamar would be much more dominant.

Despite last season’s struggles, Terrence remains confident about the Cowboys. He boldly predicted that Dallas would win 12 games in the 2025 season.

