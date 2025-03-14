“Cowboys are a sh*t show” - NFL fans react to Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence’s beef on social media

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons found himself beefing with former DeMarcus Lawrence. In the ongoing free agency, the franchise decided to part ways with Lawrence. He has reportedly signed a three-year, $32.5 million contract to play with the Seattle Seahawks.

During an interview after the move, DeMarcus Lawrence decided to take a shot at the Cowboys. This led to the beginning of the feud between Micah Parsons and Lawrence.

"You know, Dallas is my home," Lawrence said. "Made my home there, you know my family lives there, forever gonna be there. But I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah."

NFL insider Ari Meirov posted on X the back-and-forth between Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence following his comments about the Cowboys. Fans then took to the comments to share their thoughts and opinions on the situation.

Some of them talked about how the Dallas Cowboys were falling apart and sided with Lawrence.

"Cowboys are a s**t show," one fan commented.

"Micah will realize the truth once he leaves Dallas cause they ain't winning anything anytime soon," another fan said.

"lol bro told zero lies tho. Dallas can't even make the playoffs anymore to choke" this fan wrote.

A few others stayed loyal to the Cowboys despite their failure to have any form of success over the past few years.

"I speak for ALL Cowboys fans when I say: WE stand with Micah Parsons," one fan stated.

"'more time winning' man what have you won???" another fan questioned.

"Dlaw has zero self awareness here," this fan commented.

After DeMarcus Lawrence made the comments, Parsons expressed his anger with the way he disrespected the team after departing to the Seahawks. On X, he called out his former teammate and criticized him harshly.

"This is what rejection and envy looks like! This some clown s**t!" Parsons commented.

What was DeMarcus Lawrence's reply to Micah Parsons?

The 4x Pro Bowler decided to make a rebuttal to the harsh criticism from his former teammate. He replied to Micah Parsons' tweet by telling him to focus on the field rather than spending his time debating on social media.

"Calling me a clown won't change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn't have left," Lawrence replied.

Both DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons have played together for the past four seasons. However, Lawrence has been with the team longer than his counterpart. He was drafted in 2014, while Parsons was drafted in 2021. Thus, it is safe to say that he understands the situation better than his teammate, who is still building his reputation in the NFL.

The last hurrah for the Dallas Cowboys was during Super Bowl XXX when they defeated the Steelers. With Parsons on the team, they have so far had three playoff appearances.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys have failed to recreate their success in the 90s. So maybe Parsons should take DeMarcus Lawrence's criticism with a grain of salt.

