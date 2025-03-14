“This some clown sh*t!” - Micah Parsons calls out DeMarcus Lawrence for throwing shade on Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys' star defensive player Micah Parsons stood up for his team against former teammate DeMarcus Lawrence. Parsons posted on X to defend his team after departing pass rusher Lawrence took a shot at the Cowboys in a recent interview.

DeMarcus Lawrence signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks after spending 11 years in Dallas. He spoke to reporters about the decision to join the Seahawks, and had some scathing parting words for the Cowboys.

“Dallas is my home. Made my home there. My family is there. Forever going to be there. But I know for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there.”

That comment irked Micah Parsons, who replied to the video clip of the interview on Thursday.

“This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown shit! 🤡"

DeMarcus Lawrence stood by his statement, replying directly to Parsons' tweet.

"Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left.😈"

Parsons is yet to reply to Lawrence's latest comment.

Lawrence leaves Dallas fourth in their all-time sacks list, behind DeMarcus Ware, Jim Jeffcoat and Greg Elis. He had 61.5 sacks for the Cowboys. Micah Parsons is not far behind, with 57.5 sacks in just four years, and will likely surpass Lawrence this season if he stays healthy.

The two played together for four years after Micah Parsons was drafted in 2021.

DeMarcus Lawrence just one of several Cowboys' defensive losses

DeMarcus Lawrence is one of several prominent players that will no longer feature for the Cowboys' defense next season. Defensive end Chauncey Golston signed with NFC East rivals New York Giants, while cornerback Jourdan Lewis joined the Jacksonville Jaguars. Veterans like defensive tackle Linval Joseph, defensive end Carl Lawson and middle linebacker Eric Kendricks have also left via free agency, although they remain unsigned.

They did manage to retain Osa Odighizuwa on a long-term 4-year, $80 million contract extension after initially franchise tagging him.

The biggest question now would be resolving Micah Parsons' contract situation. Parsons is currently on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract that pays him $24 million for next season, but the Cowboys are working with their defensive lynchpin on a new market-setting deal.

The market changed last Monday, March 10, after Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett agreed to a contract extension that pays him an average of $40 million a year. That shattered the previous record for a non-quarterback, and the Cowboys may have to match that number to keep Parsons long-term.

