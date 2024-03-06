The Dallas Cowboys activating Micah Parsons’ fifth-year option isn’t shocking. After all, he has been one of the most disruptive forces on defense since joining the league in 2021. He hasn’t missed a game and recorded double-digit sacks in his first three seasons.

However, the Cowboys saved $3 million by designating him as a defensive end instead of an outside linebacker for the option. Parsons should have earned a fully guaranteed $24 million as a linebacker in 2025. Rather, he will receive $21.32 million as a defensive end.

The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov tweeted this news, which was first reported by Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gelken. Football fans felt the Cowboys did Parsons dirty, with one of them commenting:

“Shameless franchise. This is how you get your franchise player to want to leave”

Another football fan called the Cowboys a “cheap, fraudulent franchise.”

Here are other reactions regarding Micah Parsons’ designation as a defensive end for his fifth-year option.

NFL teams can activate the fifth-year option for their first-round picks after their third season. But while Micah Parsons is listed as an outside linebacker, he’s more of an edge rusher than a spy in zone coverages. Gehlken added that he spent more time during defensive line meetings than with linebackers.

Likewise, Pro Football Focus revealed that Parsons played close to 88 percent of the snap on the line of scrimmage. He also filled in for defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who missed ten games in 2021 due to a foot injury.

The Cowboys got the better end of the bargain as Parsons has consistently posted monster seasons under his rookie scale contract.

He earned a $1.4 million base salary in 2022 despite tallying 65 tackles, 13.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. The former Nittany Lion had a $2.2 million base salary in 2023 and will earn $2.9 million in 2024.

Signing Micah Parsons to a long-term extension is a priority for the Cowboys

Parsons is eligible for a contract extension after completing three NFL seasons. However, exercising his fifth-year option buys them time to get the deal done. Dallas would want to lock in CeeDee Lamb to a long-term contract first because he will be playing the 2024 season under his fifth-year option worth $17.9 million.

But like in Parsons’ designation for the option, his actual position will be essential during contract negotiations between him and the Cowboys.

If the Cowboys treat him as a defensive end, Micah Parsons’ camp can establish their asking price near Nick Bosa’s $34 million annual average and $170 million total contract value.

However, as an outside linebacker, T.J. Watt has the highest yearly average, at $28 million. Khalil Mack has the highest contract value, at six years, $141 million, or a $23.5 million annual value.