Cowboys star Dak Prescott breaks silence on $1,000,000 lawsuit against sexual assault accuser

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was at the Hilton Anatole Dallas on Friday, April 19 to attend the Children's Cancer Fund's 34th Annual “A Knight to Remember” Gala. At the event, the quarterback stopped to answer a few questions, including one on the lawsuit he filed against the woman who accused him of sexual assault.

Prescott told reporters:

“I know the truth. I’m confident in what we’ve filed. Very confident in what we’ve filed. I know some things have changed in their sense, whoever they are who filed. That doesn’t have any weighing on what we’re doing and how we’re going about our lawsuit.”

In March this year, Prescott filed a lawsuit against his accuser seeking monetary relief to the tune of over $1 million. For his part, Prescott has since reportedly committed to donating the amount to a foundation.

Prescott's countersuit was in response to him receiving notice of the woman allegedly accusing him of sexually assaulting her in February 2017. Prescott's lawyers called the accuser's actions a form of "extortion."

Lawsuit against Dak Prescott moved to Collin County

In any case, the initial lawsuit against the Cowboys star fell flat in Dallas County with a judge signing off on dropping the suit on April 16. However, since the case was dismissed without prejudice, that opened the window for it to be refiled.

The case has now been moved to Collin County where proceedings will once again begin in earnest.

Dallas Police are still investigating Prescott, which means he will still have some questions to answer. The Cowboys quarterback is actively cooperating with authorities and was called in for questioning on April 19.

Prescott later told the Dallas Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

"She is trying to get $100 million from me to ‘not report’ a rape case I obviously did not do."

The $100 million in question was from the letter Prescott received from his accuser's attorneys.

Per ESPN, the letter read:

"Despite the tragic events, she is willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered. [The woman's] damages are valued at the sum of $100,000,000.00."

The NFL has not commented on the allegations against Dak Prescott as of the time of writing.