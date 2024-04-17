Dak Prescott lawsuit: Accusers drops $100,000,000 sexual assault charges against Cowboys QB

The $100 million lawsuit alleging that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had committed sexual assault has been dropped. A Dallas judge signed off on dropping the lawsuit from Prescott's accuser on Tuesday. It was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be filed again. So the case might not be completely over, but Prescott is not currently being charged with anything.

Prescott was accused of assaulting a woman in the back of a car in Texas after his rookie season. The alleged victim wanted $100 million from the quarterback over claims he denied.

He countersued that she was trying to extort him and was seeking $1 million in damages. That countersuit may still be successful, though it remains to be seen what the immediate next steps are here.

Dak Prescott sexual assault case dropped

Dak Prescott's sexual assault lawsuit has been dismissed. The quarterback stood accused of exposing himself and using force on a woman in the back of an SUV in Plano, Texas several years ago, but a judge dismissed the case.

Dak Prescott no longer has a pending assault case

When the case was originally filed, lawyer Levi McCarthern said:

"Mr. Prescott — a new father to a baby girl — has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault. He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

He called the allegation lies and hurtful to the Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Now, he does not stand charged of anything, though the alleged victim named Victoria Baleigh Shores could always file again since it wasn't dismissed with prejudice.

It's unclear whether or not the Cowboys stopped their contract talks with Prescott over the assault issues, but they will now be entering the 2024 season with Prescott set to enter free agency at the end of the season.

