Cowboys break silence on Dak Prescott’s sexual assault lawsuit

The Dallas Cowboys have finally said something about the Dak Prescott sexual assault allegation. However, they didn't say much in that. They acknowledged the situation but made no official comment, which is standard fare for teams in this situation. Until all the legal facts come out, they can't say or do much about it.

However, a legal case hanging over a player can and has in the past affected contract discussions. Prescott has one year left on his deal and the team has previously talked to him about an extension.

Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' Executive Vice President, said that the entire situation is not hampering their contract discussions:

"No, no. We visited with Dak about that. It's certainly a legal matter, so we can't comment on it."

When more information comes out, the team may be allowed to say more. As of now, they're aware of it but they haven't stopped discussing a potential extension with their star quarterback.

What we know about Dak Prescott allegations

Dak Prescott was accused of sexual assault in 2017. The allegation was sent to his alma mater following the conclusion of his rookie season in the NFL. The defendant claimed that Prescott assaulted her in the back of an SUV in Texas after the season.

Dak Prescott is fighting the allegation

The defendant allegedly asked for $100 million from the Dallas Cowboys star to keep quiet about the incident. This has led to claims of extortion, all of which are being battled in court right now.

Prescott's lawyer, Levi McCarthern, denied the allegations:

"Mr. Prescott — a new father to a baby girl — has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault. He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law."

He continued, saying that the QB has "never" had any nonconsensual sexual activity with anyone:

"Lies hurt. Especially malicious lies. We will not allow the Defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott.”

The defendant also looked for a public response from Prescott, but he has yet to speak on the matter in any capacity.