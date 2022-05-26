"Fearful to have children" - Cowboys star Dak Prescott breaks silence on tragic school shooting in Texas

Like millions, Dak Prescott watched in horror as news broke of the events that took place in Uvalde, Texas. At Robb elementary school, a 18-year-old gunman killed 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers. In an interview with the Dallas Morning News via Pro Football Talk, the quarterback opened up about his reaction to the news.

Among other feelings, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said he was nervous about the prospect of sending his future kids to school after learning of the shooting. Here's how he put it:

“We’re talking about children. We’re talking about the future. I mean, I don’t have kids, (but I) can’t imagine having to send my kid to school with that anxiety. Honestly, it makes me fearful to have children, and that’s not right. That’s sad."

He continued, outlining the anxiety he's going to feel when he eventually does send his children to school:

Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys



HC Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott & DeMarcus Lawrence join the nation in mourning the loss of life in Uvalde, Texas.



🗞: "Something has to be done and a change has to happen now."HC Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott & DeMarcus Lawrence join the nation in mourning the loss of life in Uvalde, Texas.🗞: bit.ly/3Gm7I1b "Something has to be done and a change has to happen now."HC Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott & DeMarcus Lawrence join the nation in mourning the loss of life in Uvalde, Texas.🗞: bit.ly/3Gm7I1b https://t.co/uMwhrQtwFb

He went on, issuing a call to action, calling on people to have the tough conversations necessary to fix the problem:

“I think too many times we run from conflict. It’s the conversations. The political leaders, the law enforcement and our community, the ones they are serving, getting them face to face and allowing them to have these open dialogues of why they feel uncomfortable or don’t feel protected or what this anxiety or stigma is that’s pulling us apart."

Senator Penny Wong @SenatorWong My heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the horrific shootings in Ulvade, Texas.



To the classmates, the parents, the teachers, and to the community changed forever, Australia grieves with you. My heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the horrific shootings in Ulvade, Texas. To the classmates, the parents, the teachers, and to the community changed forever, Australia grieves with you.

He wrapped up by calling for a ceasation of hostility in today's political climate:

"Let’s bring it to the forefront so we can have these uncomfortable conversations but can get somewhere from them and not continue to show division like we are.’’

Dak Prescott's career so far

Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is arguably coming off the most productive season of his career, in which he threw for 37 touchdowns and ten interceptions. In 2021, he set a career-high for a completion percentage of 68.8 percent. Nevertheless, the Cowboys were eliminated in their first playoff game of the postseason.

In his career, Prescott has thrown for at least 30 touchdowns twice and at least 20 touchdowns every season with the exception of 2020. In 2020, he missed most of the season due to injury. Before the injury, the quarterback threw for nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

With his birthday coming at the end of July, 2022 will be the final season played by Prescott before turning 30 years old. At that point, he will likely be halfway through his career, barring a Tom Brady-esque run up to and beyond the age of 40.

With the 2022 season slowly encroaching, it will be fascinating to watch him and the Cowboys take the field.

