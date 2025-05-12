Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones has pushed back against the perception that the organization is just now "all in" on winning. His comments directly counter the narrative that emerged after his father, team owner Jerry Jones, previously used the term to describe the team's approach.

Ad

The younger Jones made these remarks during a conversation with Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer on Friday. This is just days after the Cowboys acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens in a significant trade that cost Dallas a 2026 third-round draft pick.

"I don't buy into all that. Name one person that isn't all in," Stephen Jones said. "I'd hate the fans to hear their owner say that people aren't all in, when you're competing in the NFL … I mean, it's kind of a joke. Every year we line up, we're moving our chips in."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The "all-in" debate stems from Jerry Jones using the term last season, creating expectations among fans and media that Dallas would make dramatic moves to improve its roster. Instead, the Cowboys' approach has been more measured, focusing on draft development and strategic acquisitions rather than splashy free agent signings.

Ad

Stephen Jones wants to take advantage of the 2025 NFL draft picks

Stephen Jones explained that the front office's philosophy centered on maximizing their draft capital before pursuing veteran talent via trade.

NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

"We wanted to take advantage of our picks this year," Jones said. "Especially with those first three picks, we really didn't want to do anything with those, because we felt like we were going to get really good football players."

Ad

"And obviously when you're paying guys like Dak [Prescott] and CeeDee [Lamb], trying to pay Micah [Parsons], and [Trevon] Diggs and Osa [Odighizuwa], that plays into it. So we really didn't want to give up any one of our first three."

The Cowboys used their first-round selection (12th overall) on Alabama guard Tyler Booker rather than addressing their receiver needs early. They followed that by selecting Boston College pass rusher, Donovan Ezeiruaku, in the second round and East Carolina cornerback, Shavon Revel Jr., in the third. Only after securing those picks did they pursue Pickens.

Ad

Stephen Jones emphasized that this measured approach reflects their commitment to building a sustainable roster rather than making headline-grabbing moves. He pointed out that the Pickens acquisition wasn't a sudden shift in philosophy but part of a calculated plan that included waiting until after the draft.

The Cowboys faced mounting pressure to add another offensive weapon after a disappointing 7-10 season, in which they missed the playoffs. Their rivals in the NFC East have strengthened their rosters considerably.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl and the Commanders advanced further in the playoffs than Dallas has since 1995. So the ball is surely in the Cowboys' court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.