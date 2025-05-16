Cowboys Stephen Jones hints at more trades after George Pickens move

The Dallas Cowboys were criticized during the 2025 NFL offseason due to the lack of aggressiveness in landing high-profile free agents. The draft didn't help either as they refused to pick a running back with their first-round selection, missing out on Omarion Hampton, who ended up going to Los Angeles with the Chargers.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones made it clear that they weren't only focused on boosting the running back position and defended their approach to this year's draft.

A couple of weeks later they surprised everybody with a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers' controversial wide receiver George Pickens. This addition gave Dak Prescott another solid weapon to work with.

After that move, fans wonder if the Dallas Cowboys are done with improving the roster. On Thursday, Jones said they are always willing to make moves that help them take their game to new levels.

"[We're] never done," Jones said. "Like I've said it forever, 365 days a year is player acquisition and certainly, if we see something that improves our football team we'd make the move."

The Cowboys secured their core of Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, while they also signed Osa Odighizuwa and Kavontae Turpin to new deals. Micah Parsons' contract extension remains a huge question mark for the Cowboys entering the new season.

It's unlikely to see the linebacker leaving the Cowboys soon, but fans get concerned as more days go by and nothing new happens in this situation.

Stephen Jones shares update on when Micah Parsons could get a contract extension

Speaking on Micah Parsons' contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, Stephen Jones refused to give a timetable on when it'd be signed. On Monday, the executive made it clear that the team wants to keep Parsons, but nothing is official at this moment.

“I've never been one to crystal ball when contracts get done. You can be close, you think you're right around the corner, and then they get pushed out and there's extenuating circumstances as to why they or their agent don't wanna pull the trigger.

"So, that's just a work in progress. It's never easy to comment on them because you really don't know where you are until both sides are ready to go. But obviously our goal is to, and we have visited at times with Micah, and our goal is to get him here. And I think Micah wants to be a Cowboy, and we want him to be a Cowboy long term.”

Parsons remains in good spirits, although he didn't like the way Jerry Jones treated his agent ahead of the draft. Stephen Jones and Co. can close out a decent offseason with a contract extension to keep one of the best defenders in the league on the Cowboys' roster.

