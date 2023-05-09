In a recent interview, renowned comedian and devoted Dallas Cowboys fan Maz Jobrani opened up about his deep-rooted discontent with team owner Jerry Jones.

Jobrani, known for his passion for the Cowboys, expressed how Jones's decision to dismiss legendary coach Tom Landry shattered his innocence and left a lasting impact on his fandom.

While appearing on the Up and Adams show, Jobrani said while reminiscing:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I came to America [in the] '70s. The Cowboys were America's team. I became a fan of the Cowboys. Tony Dorsett, Danny White. The coach, Tom Landry."

Jobrani further went on to say:

"The point is, Jerry Jones bought the team and he fired Tom Landry right away. And I think it made me lose. It was a moment of like, 'Oh My God, there's no loyalty,' and it broke my heart, and I've had it out for Jerry Jones ever since. If he's watching, you broke my innocence, Jerry Jones."

Jobrani's connection with the Cowboys goes beyond the boundaries of a typical fan. As an immigrant to the United States, Jobrani found solace and unity in the team during his formative years.

The Cowboys represented more than just a football franchise; they symbolized the American spirit and brought people from diverse backgrounds together.

When Jones acquired the Cowboys in 1989, he wasted no time in making significant changes.

One of his most controversial decisions was the dismissal of Tom Landry, a revered figure who had been with the team for nearly three decades. This sudden move shook the fanbase, including Jobrani, to its core.

As Jobrani's heartfelt words demonstrate, the impact of Jerry Jones's decision to part ways with Tom Landry extends far beyond the field.

Despite the team's achievements and Jones's business acumen, for some fans like Maz Jobrani, that crucial moment of losing their innocence lingers on.

NFL Films working on Jerry Jones documentary series

Jerry Jones has always been a larger-than-life figure among NFL fans. Now, his story with the Cowboys is going to be turned into a full-fledged documentary.

Set to feature never-before-seen content, the series will document Jones' journey as the owner of America's Team.

The documentary is also set to feature household names such as Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and former head coaches Jimmy Johnson.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes