Cowboys' Trevon Diggs gives his doctor a scare while pushing limits in rehab

Trevon Diggs has dealt with various injuries in the last few seasons. The Dallas Cowboys cornerback is recovering from a knee injury that ended his 2024 season prematurely.

Ad

The two-time Pro Bowler is training with Dr. Sharif Tabbah, better known as Dr. Reef on social media. Diggs shared a post of him making a run close to a fence, with Dr. Reef reposting with a caption that reads

"Givin me a heart attack heading for that fence lmaooo," Dr. Reef wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Givin me a heart attack heading for that fence lmaooo."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dr. Reef is a doctor of physical therapy, the co-founder of Alkәmē Sports RX, and a certified strength & conditioning specialist. He works with various NFL, NBA and MLB athletes to get them back to peak physical condition after suffering significant injuries.

Ad

Trending

Trevon Diggs and Dr. Reef are putting finishing touches on his rehabilitation ahead of the 2025 season. The Cowboys star played just 13 games in the last two campaigns due to knee issues.

The Cowboys failed to make the postseason in 2024 in his absence. Jerry Jones' side has DaRon Bland, Kaiir Elam, Shavon Revel Jr., C.J. Goodwin, Caelen Carson and Josh Butler on the cornerback depth chart in addition to Diggs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Trevon Diggs?

According to Pro Football Network, Trevon Diggs missed the first two phases of the Cowboys’ 2025 offseason program and was absent from OTAs. Diggs did make an appearance at mandatory minicamp, but could not participate in on-field activities due to his knee injury.

The Alabama Crimson Tide product is typically a key member of Jerry Jones' side's defensive identity. He played just two games in 2023 before suffering an ACL injury and appeared in 11 before dealing with an injury on the same knee.

Ad

Diggs' focus is geared towards being an active participant in next month's training camp. He'll look to get some reps in preseason to prove his availability for the Cowboys' season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A fully fit Diggs could do wonders for the Cowboys' goal of getting back into Super Bowl contention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.