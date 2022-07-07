"I was ready to come to the Cowboys" - Von Miller reveals why move to Dallas failed to materialize this offseason

Von Miller was a member of the Denver Broncos last July. Since then, he's jumped to the Los Angeles Rams and now the Buffalo Bills. However, there was a chance the final destination could have been much different. Instead of going north to snowy Buffalo, the pass rusher could have stayed in the sunny south.

In an interview with The Athletic via Pro Football Talk, the pass rusher revealed that the Dallas Cowboys also had strong interest. In the interview, he revealed that the Cowboys made him an offer, but the offer paled in comparison to the one made by Buffalo. He admitted he would have settled for a smaller salary to stay in the south, but the Cowboys' deal was much too low. Here's how he put it:

“I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys. I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”

Von Miller's career

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

According to Pro Football Reference, the All-Star pass rusher was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos second overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He quickly established himself as a sack master, earning nearly 30 sacks in his first two seasons.

After an injury shortened his third season, the pass rusher resumed his domination of the offensive line. Throughout the Peyton Manning era, Miller was credited with being the co-face of the franchise. However, as dominant as he was, his shining moment was yet to come.

His brightest moment came in Peyton Manning's last moment. In Super Bowl 50, the eight-time Pro Bowler and Demarcus Ware had a laser focus on getting after Cam Newton. Newton, who had been on a 15-1 tear with the Carolina Panthers, was favored to win the game.

However, the pass rusher made mincemeat of the offensive line, causing multiple sack-fumbles and effectively swinging the game in Denver's favor. Manning coasted to the finish as the Broncos emerged from the game as Super Bowl champions. Miller earned a Super Bowl MVP for his work.

In the ensuing half-decade, Miller took over as the main face of the franchise as the team struggled to find their steady successor to Peyton Manning. Miller played with the team until 2021, when a fresh general manager in George Paton decided it was time to move on.

Miller was then shipped to the Los Angeles Rams to pair with Aaron Donald. Of course, the Rams won a Super Bowl at the end of the year, returning the pass rusher to another peak. Riding high, the pass rusher cashed in with the Buffalo Bills, signing a six-year $120 million deal that would take him to the doorstep of 40 years old. Will the linebacker finish the contract?

