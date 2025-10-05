Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb drops 2-word reaction as George Pickens torches Jets' defense in 37-22 win

George Pickens made a big splash in Week 5 with a 43-yard touchdown as the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Jets 37-22. Injured wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reacted to Pickens' performance on Sunday by reposting the NFL’s highlight of Pickens along with a 2-word caption.
“That Guy!” Lamb wrote.
The play happened late in the third quarter. Dak Prescott threw deep, Pickens outran the Jets’ defender and scored easily. It was one of many big plays that helped Dallas take control early. They led 23-3 at halftime and stayed ahead.
That touchdown was George Pickens’ fifth of the season. With that score, Pickens became the first player in Cowboys history to secure five touchdown passes in his first five games.
CeeDee Lamb has been out since hurting his ankle in Week 3 against Chicago. He missed Week 4 versus Green Bay and Week 5 versus the Jets, but the team did not put him on injured reserve. If recovery goes well, CeeDee Lamb could be back by Week 7 or Week 8. Some high-ankle sprains take four to six weeks, so Week 9 or 10 isn’t out of the question either.
The Cowboys traded for George Pickens in March 2025 despite already having CeeDee Lamb as their WR1. At the time, Lamb was healthy and coming off a Pro Bowl season but Dallas wanted another top-tier receiver to stretch the field and take pressure off Lamb.
Next up, Cowboys will play against Carolina Panthers on October 12.
Jerry Jones weighs in on CeeDee Lamb’s usage with ankle injury
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t second-guessing the play that led to CeeDee Lamb’s ankle injury against the Bears.
Talking on "105.3 The Fan" on September 23, just one day after Dallas lost 31-14, Jones said the team stands by the call.
“There’s no regret,” Jones said. “No. That goes with it. That’s been an effective play for us over the last few years. It’s one that we will take advantage of when he gets back.”
The timing is tricky since Lamb is in the last year of his rookie contract.
Lamb was drafted 17th in 2020 and has become the Cowboys’ top receiver and a two-time Pro Bowler. Dallas picked up his fifth-year option for 2024, so 2025 is the final year before he either signs a new deal or becomes a free agent. Talks about a new contract are expected soon.
The Cowboys also have George Pickens, who they traded for from Pittsburgh earlier this year. He’s still on the rookie deal he signed in 2022, which also ends after the 2025 season. It means he could hit free agency too.
