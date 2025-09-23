Jerry Jones makes feelings known on Cowboys’ decision to use CeeDee Lamb on run play despite high ankle sprain

Jerry Jones defended the Dallas Cowboys’ use of CeeDee Lamb on a running play that resulted in the star wide receiver suffering a high ankle sprain. The Cowboys general manager said the play design has worked for Dallas in past seasons and that the coaching staff will continue to utilize it once Lamb returns. Coach Brian Schottenheimer echoed that stance.
On Monday's "105.3 The Fan," one day after Lamb went down in the first quarter of Dallas’ 31-14 defeat to the Chicago Bears, Jones insisted that the team would not abandon productive concepts, even if injuries are an inherent risk.
"There's no regret," Jones said. "No. That goes with it. That's been an effective play for us over the last few years. It's one that we will take advantage of when he gets back."
CeeDee Lamb was injured early in Sunday’s game when his right ankle was rolled on during a tackle. He briefly re-entered in the second quarter but was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
Brian Schottenheimer backs aggressive play-calling as CeeDee Lamb is sidelined
Brian Schottenheimer dismissed suggestions that the Cowboys should shield their top offensive weapons from higher-contact plays. He pointed to Dallas’ willingness to use quarterback Dak Prescott in designed runs as part of the same approach.
"Absolutely not," the coach said. "You call passes and runs for people and try to get them the ball. It's unfortunate, but we're gonna still call quarterback runs with Dak at times. You hate to see it happen, but no. No second thoughts."
CeeDee Lamb’s setback is expected to sideline him for at least two weeks. The team has not placed him on injured reserve, leaving the possibility of a return in mid-October, contingent upon his recovery.
Before the injury, Lamb was Dallas’ most reliable offensive option, posting back-to-back 100-yard outings to open the season. He currently leads the team with 222 receiving yards on 16 receptions through three games.
With Lamb unavailable, wideout George Pickens is expected to take over as Prescott’s primary target. The former Steeler found the end zone against Chicago, while tight end Jake Ferguson provided a steady outlet across the middle.
Dallas will need both players to step forward as the offense adjusts in Lamb’s absence. The Cowboys managed just one touchdown pass against the Bears and sit at 1-2 entering Week 4.
