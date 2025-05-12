Cowboys WR George Pickens sets record straight to call out Steelers fans after "cheap" dig at Pittsburgh 

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday. However, the wideout seemingly didn't take the move well, and slammed the Steelers for being the "cheapest organization" in the NFL on Instagram.

When Steelers fans hit back at Pickens for taking a dig at the team, he set the record straight via an Instagram story, suggesting that he was grateful for the love and support he received in Pittsburgh.

"Literally on a plane. No service. Just landed and seen straight lies from Pitt fans. Stop with AI trying to make a story. I’m happy for everything the Steel City did for me. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there 💙💙 - GP"

The Steelers selected George Pickens with the No. 55 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. In his rookie year, the wideout recorded 801 yards and four touchdowns on 52 receptions. He also rushed for one TD.

During the 2023 season, Pickens tallied a career-high 1,140 yards and five touchdowns on 63 receptions.

In his final season with the Steelers, Pickens posted a team-high 900 yards with three touchdowns on 59 receptions. He added 87 yards and a touchdown on five receptions in Pittsburgh's defeat to the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round.

As part of Pickens' trade to the Cowboys, Dallas will send a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to Pittsburgh, while the Steelers will also include a 2027 sixth-round pick with the WR.

Dan Orlovsky believes Dallas Cowboys have a great opportunity to make the playoffs after acquiring George Pickens

Following George Pickens' trade to the Cowboys, NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky believes that Dallas has an excellent opportunity of making it to the playoffs next season.

"The move squarely puts the Cowboys as a playoff-contending football team this coming season," Orlovsky said via ESPN's 'Get Up' on Wednesday. "I anticipate the Cowboys to be better than other people. A couple months ago, it was that the Cowboys could be a playoff contender if two things happened. No. 1, Dak Prescott needs to stay healthy, which hasn't been the case recently. And two, they gotta get a No. 2 guy opposite CeeDee Lamb."

The Cowboys finished the 2024 season with a 7-10 record, failing to reach the playoffs. However, with Pickens, quarterback Dak Prescott has another offensive weapon that he can target downfield.

It will be interesting to see if Pickens can help Brian Schottenheimer's Cowboys reach the postseason in the coach's first year at the helm.

