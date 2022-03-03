"Why would you help out Tom Brady?" - Colin Cowherd backs Bruce Arians decision to not let Brady leave Tampa

Host of The Herd on Fox Sports, Colin Cowherd backed Bruce Arians' stance on Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach said yesterday that he would not entertain trading Brady should he decide to return to the NFL in 2022.

Arians was asked what it would take to pry the 44-year-old away from Tampa Bay and his response was five first-round draft picks.

On his podcast, The Colin Cowherd podcast, Cowherd said that it's a competitive league and agrees with Arians' stance.

"So Arians says he won't help Tom Brady out of retirement. He said I'd want five number ones. And it's funny like I think people will read that and go, ooh, bad blood and my takeaway is, why would you help out Brady? Like I'm sorry, but it's a competitive league, it isn't intermurals.”

Brady added an extra year to his deal at the end of 2021 to help out the Bucs' salary cap. Should he decide to return this offseason, he would be tied to the Buccaneers.

The San Francisco 49ers were thought to be favorites to land the legendary quarterback, but the organization would have to trade for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Could Brady return in 2022?

New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In theory, yes, he could come out of retirement, but at this stage, it is believed he is happy with his decision. He is spending some much-needed quality time with his family.

Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD This was Tom Brady’s response when asked about his future on Fred Couples’ SiriusXM radio show. Gentlemen start your speculation. This was Tom Brady’s response when asked about his future on Fred Couples’ SiriusXM radio show. Gentlemen start your speculation. https://t.co/bx4kw53AU0

Normally, when a player retires, that is it for them. No more playing and they can ride off into the sunset. However, in the seven-time champ's case, he left some people thinking he could possibly return and did not rule it out.

If he were to, then there would be a lot of moving parts. First of all, he would be back in Tampa. Given how Arians said he would not trade him, it is likely that any team that wanted the 44-year-old would have to trade for him.

PFF @PFF Bruce Arians has set his price for a Tom Brady trade if he returns 🥴 Bruce Arians has set his price for a Tom Brady trade if he returns 🥴 https://t.co/XU9DZ2arT5

Arians said it would take five first-round draft picks to get the legendary quarterback out of Tampa Bay. That is a steep price for a quarterback who likely has only a year or two left in him.

Either way, it is going to be an interesting next couple of months. The speculation surrounding the star quarterback will not go away until the opening week next season.

Until then, the entire NFL community will speculate that we may not have seen the last of the 44-year-old in the NFL.

Edited by Adam Dickson