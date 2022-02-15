"Looking forward to opportunities" - Tom Brady provides update on life and plans post-retirement 

Since Tom Brady retired from the NFL 14 days ago, rumors of his future have hummed on social media. There's arguably no player in NFL history with the same competitive drive Brady has.

After watching this year's Super Bowl on the couch as a retired player, many wondered how Brady would feel about his decision.

Tom Brady answers those questions on Monday's episode of his "Let's Go!" Podcast with co-host Jim Gray. The seven-time Super Bowl champion admits he's living life day-to-day. But he also says he's happy with his decision and thanked listeners as this was their final weekly episode for the next six months.

“You know I love those key lime pies, too,” Brady said. “That’s my dessert of choice. So there’ll definitely be a few more of those and I’m super content and happy with how I feel in my decision. All you can do is take it day by day, nothing’s promised for us. I’m gonna do things I really enjoy and spend time with people that I really enjoy spending time with. So the future is bright. I look forward to the opportunities that are ahead and I look forward to speaking with everyone again next year. So I’ve had a great time doing the show. We’ll keep it going and thank you to everyone for their amazing support, thanks for another great NFL football season. And I hope it just keeps getting better and better from here.”

With that answer in mind, it feels unlikely Brady will come out of retirement anytime soon. Brady will be 45 years old if he comes out of retirement, and he doesn't have anything left to prove to himself or anyone else.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Last week on his Let's Go! podcast, Tom Brady said "never say never" about a possible return; this week, Brady seemed to be acting as if he never said that. wp.me/pbBqYq-ccSr Last week on his Let's Go! podcast, Tom Brady said "never say never" about a possible return; this week, Brady seemed to be acting as if he never said that. wp.me/pbBqYq-ccSr

Tom Brady's legacy will continue beyond his playing career

The potential for Tom Brady to come out of retirement to play a 23rd season will always loom over the NFL throughout the next six months. There's no question whether he can physically play, as he was an MVP candidate in 2021.

But Brady has set himself up well for life post-playing career. His "TB12" brand has taken off on a global level.

His video production company has done an exceptional job on the critically acclaimed "Man in the Arena" documentary.

Tom Brady's legacy also extends to his family, specifically his kids, who will carry on Brady's legacy with their lives. The Michigan alum cited his wife, Giselle, and her concerns over seeing him get hit as one reason for retirement.

Whether or not Brady returns to the gridiron will come down to taming the competitive spirit that will burn inside him when he sees training camps begin in the summer.

