Gisele Bundchen had a special message for Tom Brady on first Valentine's Day post QB's retirement

Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen is clearly loving life now that her husband has retired from the NFL. After 22 years at the top, the 44-year-old quarterback called time on his storied career just a couple of weeks ago.

On Valentine's Day, a special day where couples celebrate their love and admiration for each other, Bundchen posted on her Instagram account a picture with a beautiful message to her husband.

"Happy Valentines day hubby! Hope you like your gift. Let’s grow some love and make the world greener! Te amo," Bundchen wrote.

Tom Brady now looking at next chapter after retiring

Having played in the NFL for 22 seasons, it is only natural for Brady to now set himself aside for some much-needed family time. Having been so locked in during the season, to the point where it was reported that Gisele Bundchen and the children would move out of the house for two weeks as Brady was preparing for a Super Bowl, the former quarterback is now home for good.

Father time was always going to catch up to the 44-year-old, and now that TB12 has walked away from the game that gave him so much, what exactly could be next for the former NFL superstar?

He has founded several companies. These include Brady Brand, TB12 Sports and Autograph. So there will be plenty for the 44-year-old to be occupied with if he chooses.

Not having to worry about offseason workouts and thinking about plays, matchups and everything that goes through a quarterback's mind at season's end, Brady can instead focus on his family, which he did hint was one of the main reasons he chose to walk away from the NFL.

He spoke on the Let's Go podcast with Jim Gray after the Buccaneers were bundled out of the playoffs and stated that family time is paramount now he has retired.

"I think as I've gotten older, I think the best part is, is football is extremely important in my life, and it means a lot to me, and I care a lot about what we're trying to accomplish as a team and I care a lot about my teammates," Brady said.

"The biggest difference now that I'm older is I have kids now, too, you know," the former Bucs quarterback continued, "and I care about them a lot as well. They've been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.

"I'm gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, 'cause they've really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about. It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And I'm gonna spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next."

