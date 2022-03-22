Colin Cowherd weighs in on whether LeBron James or Tom Brady has a better shot at winning a championship 

Will quarterback Tom Brady or forward LeBron James win another championship in their careers?

On his eponymous Fox Sports 1 show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Cowherd stated which athlete was more likely to win another championship in their career. Cowherd said:

"Obviously Brady has a better chance. I'd say neither. There's going to be some roster turnover with Tampa. The Lakers are just an old roster with some really difficult contracts to move like Westbrook's. I don't think so either. Tom's got a better shot, but I don't think either wins a championship."

LeBron James and his NBA titles

James was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft for the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he would play his first seven seasons. The 18-time All-Star made it to the NBA Finals once, having been swept by the San Antonio Spurs in 2007.

The 17-time All-NBA forward left Cleveland for the Miami Heat in July 2010, playing four seasons with the Heat. Here, he won back-to-back NBA Titles in 2012 and 2013.

After returning to the Cavaliers in July 2014, James led his hometown team to their first-ever NBA title in 2016.

He is currently in his fourth season with the Los Angeles Lakers. It was with the Lakers that he won his fourth NBA title in 2020.

Tom Brady and his Super Bowls

The 44-year-old quarterback retired last month after 22 seasons in the NFL only to return and re-join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his third season with the team. Brady played the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

The Patriots drafted him in the sixth round of the 2001 NFL Draft. He didn’t get any significant playing time in his rookie season with the Patriots.

However, in his second season in the league, he led New England to the Super Bowl against the St. Louis Rams in the 2001 season. The Patriots defeated the Rams 20-17 to win the Lombardi Trophy.

The three-time NFL MVP has played in nine Super Bowls with the team, winning six of them. In his first season with the Buccaneers, he competed in his 10th Super Bowl, winning his seventh Super Bowl ring as Tampa Bay defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

Brady is currently looking for Super Bowl ring No. 8 as he enters his 23rd season.

