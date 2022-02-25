Colin Cowherd knows where Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo will play next season

Colin Cowherd, host of The Herd, has revealed where he thinks Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo will be playing next season.

During a segment on his show, Cowherd went through 12 NFL teams and gave his thoughts on who would be their starting quarterbacks next year.

With several teams looking for new quarterbacks, it could be hard to predict future moves and where each quarterback will end up before the start of the season.

Cowherd believes Aaron Rodgers will be the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback in Week 1.

“I am in the minority here, I think he stays. I think he’s had a lot of success, familiarity, he just got his heart broken the poor guy. His passer rating the last couple of years has been 117 and again, I think, I'm not sure, I don’t know but my takeaway is there is just so much familiarity here, the division is still awful. He will win it going away, likes his coach. I think he’s going to stay but if I'm wrong, you heard it here first, I’ll probably be wrong."

PFF @PFF Aaron Rodgers decision on his future will come sooner rather than later Aaron Rodgers decision on his future will come sooner rather than later 👀 https://t.co/x2aPKmCh7V

Cowherd gives interesting destination for Garoppolo

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers

Cowherd also gave his take on where he thinks Jimmy Garoppolo will end up.

With Trey Lance rumored to be the future of the franchise, the San Francisco 49ers could look to trade Garoppolo. Cowherd thinks that one NFC team has the means to get the 30-year-old quarterback: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Ok you are going think I’m crazy on this but I’m going Jimmy Garoppolo. I don’t know when it happens but the Buccaneers have the kind of roster that they could give a starting player to the Niners in the secondary or O-line.

"So I think what San Francisco wants for him is a draft pick and a starter and Tampa’s got the depth to do that. By the way Jimmy is 21-7 on the road as a starting quarterback, second in league history only to Patrick Mahomes, why? Garoppolo is gutty, say what you want about him, he can be limited. I think he gives you everything he has, he’s got an alpha in him, I think for two years he would work.”

It is an interesting proposition. The Buccaneers have a loaded roster and have won a Super Bowl and made it back to the playoffs in the last two seasons.

Like Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo could be another veteran quarterback able to take the reins under Bruce Arians.

There is still so much to play out over the next couple of weeks as players will be moved every which way, only time will tell if Cowherd is right.

