"Belichick is 70. Mac Jones has value" - Colin Cowherd predicts sensational trade for Patriots QB  

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots got blasted off at Orchard Park against the Bills in their playoff meeting last Saturday. Josh Allen led the Bills on seven consecutive touchdown drives as they demolished the Patriots.

The rookie quarterback, appearing in his first-ever playoff game, was not terrible by any stretch, throwing for 232 passing yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.

But Colin Cowherd, host of The Herd on Fox Sports, has made interesting comments surrounding the Patriots quarterback's future with the organization. Cowherd thinks New England could trade Jones in an attempt to keep up with Allen and the Bills.

“Josh Allen in the last two games has been so devastating, unstoppable and jaw-dropping,” Cowherd said. “Could Belichick — and this was a great defense — be thinking, ‘I probably gotta trade Mac Jones, because if this is a gunfight, I’m not sufficiently armed?'

"That was the best cold-weather performance I’ve ever seen by a quarterback... And Mac Jones, by the way… Mac wasn’t terrible. But the league has changed. Belichick is 70. Mac Jones has value. He is a free player for three years at the most vital position. You can win with Tua (Tagovailoa) and Mac Jones. And, for some organizations, that’s what they’re looking at."

Could New England Patriots trade Mac Jones?

New England are unlikely to move away from their quarterback, but Cowherd's comments do offer something to think about. Allen is not going anywhere for the foreseeable future, but after New England were outgunned at the quarterback position against the Bills, a move could be made.

Cowherd mentioned that no one is talking to the Patriots about Russell Wilson, and that he could be a good fit with Josh McDaniels and Belichick.

“We’re talking about where Russell Wilson is going, Cowherd said. "Nobody mentions New England. I’d like to have that defense, that offensive coordinator and that head coach."

Given his uncertain future with the Seahawks, could Bill Belichick make a move for him? Getting Wilson would certainly help the offense, but just what New England would have to give up would be the question.

Roping Wilson in is possible, given the Patriots have a superb defense and some weapons on offense. But should Belichick opt to stick with the rookie quarterback instead, who will surely get better with each passing year? Or will he look to offload him? The Patriots coach is not afraid to make tough decisions with star players, and this could be the latest one.

Given how New England were dumped out of the playoffs, some will be wondering if the Patriots' No. 10 is the guy to lead them going forward. Although Jones is still a rookie, Belichick is not known for sitting on his hands and waiting around. He wants to win now.

While it does seem unthinkable that the rookie quarterback could be on his way out of New England, you can never count anything out in football. Cowherd's comments do seem outlandish, but you just never know with Belichick.

