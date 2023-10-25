In Week 7, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were shocked by the New England Patriots, 29-25. This defeat lowered the Bills' chances of winning the AFC East and made their road to the Super Bowl more difficult.

Allen had a subpar performance as he threw an interception on the Bills' opening drive. In addition, the Patriots did an excellent job of containing him, and Mac Jones played arguably the best game of his career.

With the Buffalo Bills now 4-3 heading into Week 8, pressure is arising on them. Allen has faced a lot of criticism from the media this season, but Craig Carton believes that head coach Sean McDermott is to blame for Allen's regression this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Carton said on his show:

"They're a dysfunctional mess and to me, it's not so much about Josh, it's as much about Sean McDermott as it is about anything. But I would like them to allow Josh Allen to just go play football."

"I think when you talk too much to young players, and try to mold them into what you think a prototypical quarterback or any position should be, you take away what makes him special. I think that's what's happening in Buffalo."

"It's enough talk, let the kid meaning Josh Allen, just go out there and play football. The way he plays it, if he gets hurt, he gets hurt. If he throws a bad pick once in a while, he throws a bad pick, but they're messing with the kid's brain. And I think that's the biggest problem in Buffalo right now."

Many have questioned the Bills' decision to extend Sean McDermott's deal as the team has failed to reach their goal every season. An offensive-minded head coach will certainly bring the best out of Josh Allen, and it will be interesting to see what the franchise does if they fail to win a playoff game this season.

Expand Tweet

Josh Allen and the Bills will face the Buccaneers next

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

The Bills will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football to start the Week 8. It is a crucial game for both teams as another loss could seriously damage the playoff aspirations of both franchises.

Josh Allen needs to have a clean game against the Buccaneers to silence his critics. In seven games so far this season, the Bills quarterback has thrown for 1,841 yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a passer rating of 100.7. He has also rushed for 148 yards on 29 carries while scoring four rushing touchdowns.

The turnovers have been a worry for Allen since Brian Daboll's departure, and if he fails to limit them, multiple changes could be made around the organization after this season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Craig Carton Show and H/T Sportskeeda.